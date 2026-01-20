Check the list ahead of Tuesday

Dangerous temperatures, snow chances could close school on Jan. 20, 2026
DETROIT – School closings are possible on Tuesday in Metro Detroit due to dangerous temperatures and snow chances.
Metro Detroit is under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Feels-like temperatures could drop into 10-20 below zero range in the morning, and there’s also a chance of snow.
You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here.
