Midway ISD student arrested after making ‘terroristic threat’ on Instagram

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Midway ISD on Sept. 5 announced a student was arrested after making a “terroristic threat” on social media.

Adrianna Camargo-Vega, 17, was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a terrorist threat charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She has been released on bond.

Early Friday morning, the Midway ISD Police Department was informed of a social media post made by a student that referenced Midway High School.

“This was a case of a student making a reckless post on social media,” the district said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the threat caused a response from multiple law enforcement agencies and “created a panic throughout the school district.”

An arrest affidavit alleges that Camargo-Vega “implied bodily harm to multiple demographics of students within the Midway High School would take place, starting at 8 a.m. on 9/5/25.”

Authorities tracked Camargo-Vega to her home in Hewitt. The student asked if they were there because of a post she had made the night before on Instagram.

Authorities told her, yes, and she said, “I didn’t mean it, but yes I did it.”

The student was then taken into custody.

The district said there was no evidence the threat was credible.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority, and we are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their swift response and support,” the district said.

