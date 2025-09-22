National top-35 prospect Chase Branham, an outstanding point guard, has committed to Indiana.

Branham is ranked No. 33 in the country in the 2027 class by 247Sports. He is a 6-foot-4 point guard who plays for Logan-Rogersville (MO) High School and the KC Run GMC AAU program.

Branham is on his official visit to Indiana.

Branham is a very good shooter already, is a very heady player who has demonstrated multiple times he knows how to run an offense. His passing was impressive when Peegs.com watched him in person a the Under Armour Finals in July in Chicago.

Branham helped lead Logan-Rogersville to 28 wins this past season and a second consecutive year of getting to the Missouri state semifinals.

As a sophomore, Branham averaged 19.6 points and 3.8 assists per game. He shot 38.3 percent from 3-point range, 73.9 percent from 2-point range and 85.3 percent from the free throw line.

He had an effective field goal percentage of 68.7 percent.

Branham has been an IU recruiting target since Darian DeVries was hired. IU assistant Nick Norton, who played for KC Run GMC in his high school days, has been involved with Branham for some time.

DeVries and Norton have made two trips to see Branham since the fall evaluation period started on Sept. 3.

In August, Branham was named camp standout at the Steph Curry camp in California. The camp is an invite-only event for top guards from around the country.

Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champion and 11-time NBA All-Star, spent time at his camp working with players and playing with and against them.

During the spring and summer, Branham established himself as an outstanding play maker, passer, shooter and overall scorer.

Video:

–