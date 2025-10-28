Netflix is adding 63 new shows and movies to the streaming service this week. That’s because this week we transition from October to November, and the first of the new month brings a whopping 43 new shows and movies to the streaming service on that day alone. But the biggest new title this month isn’t a movie; it’s a show. “The Witcher” returns to Netflix this week for season 4, and it will be Liam Hemsworth’s first turn as witcher Geralt of Rivia, taking over for Henry Cavill, who was in the titular role for the show’s first three seasons.

But there’s still a major new movie being released on Netflix this week. “Ballad of a Small Player” arrives this Wednesday and stars Collin Ferrell as a gambler on the run from his past, who is hoping a string of luck will finally bring him the win he desperately needs. It comes from director Edward Berger, whose last two films were both nominated for Best Picture, but the response to this movie has been mixed so far. You’ll have to watch it and judge for yourself.

Source link