Netflix is adding 63 new shows and movies to the streaming service this week. That’s because this week we transition from October to November, and the first of the new month brings a whopping 43 new shows and movies to the streaming service on that day alone. But the biggest new title this month isn’t a movie; it’s a show. “The Witcher” returns to Netflix this week for season 4, and it will be Liam Hemsworth’s first turn as witcher Geralt of Rivia, taking over for Henry Cavill, who was in the titular role for the show’s first three seasons.

But there’s still a major new movie being released on Netflix this week. “Ballad of a Small Player” arrives this Wednesday and stars Collin Ferrell as a gambler on the run from his past, who is hoping a string of luck will finally bring him the win he desperately needs. It comes from director Edward Berger, whose last two films were both nominated for Best Picture, but the response to this movie has been mixed so far. You’ll have to watch it and judge for yourself.

For more to watch, read on for all of my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what’s leaving Netflix this week. If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in October, and see why the No. 1 movie on Netflix is causing an uproar among viewers.



New on Netflix this week: Top picks

‘The Witcher’ season 4

The Witcher: Season 4 | Official Teaser | Netflix – YouTube



For the past three seasons, “The Witcher” starred Henry Cavill as the legendary witcher, Geralt of Rivia. But in season 4, Cavill is out, and Liam Hemsworth is instead donning the iconic silver hair of the witcher. For those who are worried about Hemsworth’s takeover of Geralt, will cause bumps, though, fret not. The show is proceeding as if Cavill never existed, and that Hemsworth was always Geralt.

He’s the only major recasting, though. Series regulars Freya Allan as Ciri, the crown princess of Cintra and Geralt’s ward, and Anya Chalotra as the part-elfin sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg are both returning for their respective roles.

Season 3 ended with these three apart. Geralt was gravely wounded by Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) but healed by dryads in Brokilon Forest. Yennefer is dealing with the aftermath of Aretuza and Ciri is with “the Rats.” She’s adopted the name “Falka” after a vengeful Redanian princess, and in Season 4, Geralt will team up with Yennifer once again to find her.

Stream on Netflix starting October 30

‘Ballad of a Small Player’

Ballad of a Small Player | Official Trailer | Netflix – YouTube



“Ballad of a Small Player” stars Collin Farrell as Lord Doyle, a seemingly minor noble with just enough money to fund a high-class gambling spree in Macau. Except, he doesn’t even really have enough money for that. He’s basically broke, and only a change in luck — and some wins at the baccarat table — will keep his past and many creditors at bay, including a quite persistent woman portrayed by Tilda Swinton.

I don’t do this often, but if at all possible, please don’t watch the trailer for this movie before seeing it. I’ve seen “Ballad of a Small Player,” and the trailer not only gives a major twist away, but basically portrays the movie as being entirely propelled by that twist, when in reality the twist in question is revealed about halfway through the movie and propels it into its second act.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 29



‘Selling Sunset’ season 9

Selling Sunset: Season 9 | Official Trailer | Netflix – YouTube



“Selling Sunset” is a Netflix original show, but fans of Bravo’s brand of reality TV will feel right at home. The reality series follows the real estate brokers of the Oppenheim Group, also referred to as “The O Group.” These agents excel at two things in particular: selling incredibly expensive houses in the Los Angeles area, and causing drama.

Now the O Group and “Selling Sunset” are back for season 9 and it looks like there will be no shortage of drama. There’s the return of former lovers, spats that escalate quickly and even a robbery. Plus, there’s a new face in the form of Sandra Vergara, the adopted sister (and biological cousin) of acclaimed “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara. Don’t miss this show if you love a drama-filled reality series.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 29

‘Son of a Donkey’

Son Of A Donkey | Official Trailer | Netflix – YouTube



Calling this show unhinged may be unfair to the term unhinged. I just watched the trailer to “Son of a Donkey,” and I’m still not sure what I saw. What starts as a show about a man who is in danger of losing his beloved car following a rage-induced speed camera ticket, devolves into that same man being chased by his seemingly estranged father, so the father can steal a kidney.

But then again, I’m not Australian, so the comedy stylings of brothers Theo and Nathan Saidden are unfamiliar to me. To many Australians, though, and many on YouTube, these two are rising comedy stars with a hit YouTube channel and a hit series, “Superwog” (“Superbro” outside Australia), that is currently available to stream in full on Netflix, in case you want to check it out before binging “Son of a Donkey” this Thursday.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 30

‘Mo Amer: Wild World’

Mo Amer: Wild World | Official Trailer | Netflix – YouTube



Mo Amer might have an office at Netflix HQ at this point. The Palestinian-American stand-up comedian first hit it big on Netflix in 2018 with his stand-up special “The Vagabond,” but he’s most known at this point for “Mo,” a semi-autobiographical comedy show about Mo’s experiences as a Palestinian refugee. That show has been a critical success for the streaming service, with a stellar 98% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, across two seasons.

Now, Mo Amer is back for his third hour-long special for Netflix: “Wild World.” In this 60-minute comedy show, Mo dives into his Palestinian heritage, his experiences leading up to the birth of his son, and takes a few shots at the TSA along the way. If you love a good stand-up special, “Mo Amer: Wild World” is definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 28

‘Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle’

Nightmares of Nature | Official Trailer | Netflix – YouTube



Have you ever been watching a nature documentary and thought to yourself, “This is great, but I wish it were a horror movie.”? If you have, then I have good news for you. “Nightmares of Nature” is exactly what you want.

This docuseries kicked off back in September with the first season, titled “Cabin in the Woods.” That season consisted of three episodes of approximately 45 minutes each and was narrated by Maya Hawke. Now we’re leaving the woods behind and headed to the jungle for even more thrills, so make sure to add this to your watchlist if you like to learn and be scared all at once.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 28

‘The Asset’

The Asset | Official Trailer | Netflix – YouTube



If you’re not afraid of subtitles, then “The Asset” is worth checking out this week. This dark crime thriller, titled “Legenden” in its original Danish, stars Clara Dessau as Tea, an agent who is about to go on a dangerous undercover assignment. Posing as a jeweler, she’s going to try and befriend the wife of a criminal mastermind to try and bring him down. But that’s much easier said than done, and success is no guarantee.

Watch it on Netflix now

Everything new on Netflix: Oct. 7-Nov. 2

OCTOBER 27

“The Asset” (DK) (Netflix series)

Infiltrating a criminal empire, undercover agent Tea becomes torn between her mission and a desire to help the ringleader’s girlfriend escape.

“Dark Winds” season 3

“Sliding Doors”

OCTOBER 28

“Babo: The Haftbefehl Story” (DE) (Netflix documentary)

Personal interviews with Haftbefehl and those closest to him reveal the story behind the German rap icon as he takes a brutally honest look at his life.

“Mo Amer: Wild World” (Netflix comedy special)

Mo Amer returns for his third Netflix stand-up special, Wild World. In this timely and fiercely honest hour, the comedian celebrates his Palestinian heritage, relives the birth of his son, takes aim at the TSA and much more.

“Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle” (Netflix documentary)

Chilling tales of survival unfurl in this documentary series that captures the drama, danger and dark beauty of nature from the perspective of its prey.

OCTOBER 29

“Ballad of a Small Player” (GB) (Netflix film)

Amid the glittering casinos of Macau, a gambler running from his past — and his debts — becomes fascinated by an enigmatic woman at the baccarat table.

“Rulers of Fortune” (BR) (Netflix series)

A young man aspires to rise through the ranks of Rio’s gambling underworld — unaware of the dangerous game of betrayal, lust and blood that awaits him.

“Selling Sunset” Season 9 (Netflix series)

The O Group agents are back for an explosive season. New faces bring new feuds and as the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage. As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.e and how to respond.

OCTOBER 30

“Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers” (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Aileen Wuornos remains a rarity: a female serial killer. From childhood abuse to death-row revelations, this documentary revisits her life and crimes.

“Amsterdam Empire” (NL) (Netflix series)

When Jack’s affair comes to light, his wife Betty hatches a bitter plan to strip him of the thing he loves most: The Jackal, his coffeeshop empire.

“Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will” (MX) (Netflix documentary)

Rare videos and exclusive interviews reveal the genius, sacrifices and duality between the public and private lives of iconic singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

“Son of a Donkey” (AU) (Netflix series)

Theo comes up with chaotic schemes to save his impounded car. Meanwhile, his dying dad will stop at nothing to find himself a new kidney.

“The Witcher” Season 4 (Netflix series)

After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…

OCTOBER 31

“Bad Influencer” (ZA) (Netflix series)

A single mother — and luxury bag counterfeiter — finds herself teaming up with a self-obsessed influencer to sell her bags and scrape her way out of debt.

“Breathless” Season 2 (ES) (Netflix series)

The hospital’s privatization ushers in a new supervisor and pushes the staff closer to the edge, as Patricia and Jésica battle between life and death.

“Rhythm + Flow France” Season 4 (FR) (Netflix series)

The duel is on! Rap legends SCH and SDM go head-to-head as the competition introduces new challenges and two sides battling for a single shot at glory.

NOVEMBER 1

“A Very Vintage Christmas”

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“Baby Driver”

“Back to the Future”

“Back to the Future Part II”

“Back to the Future Part III”

“Broadchurch” season 1

“Broadchurch” season 2

“Broadchurch” season 3

“Charlie’s Angels”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Dear Santa”

“Doctor Sleep”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“Dr. Dolittle”

“Dr. Dolittle 2”

“Elvis”

“Frances Ha”

“Game Night”

“Happy Christmas”

“The Hangover”

“The Hangover: Part II”

“The Hangover: Part III”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“In the Heights”

“Isn’t It Romantic”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Just Mercy”

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Life of the Party”

“The Little Things”

“Merry Liddle Christmas”

“The Nun II”

“Ocean’s 8”

“Paddington 2”

“The Patriot”

“Ready Player One”

“Tenet”

“This Is the End”

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”

“The Way Back”

“Wonka”

NOVEMBER 2

“King Richard”

“The Outfit”

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 10/27/25

“The Bourne Identity”

“The Bourne Supremacy”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“The Bourne Legacy”

Leaving 11/1/25

“47 Meters Down”

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged”

“Blow”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Eat Pray Love”

“The Fast and the Furious”

“2 Fast 2 Furious”

“The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”

“Fast Five”

“Fast & Furious 6”

“Furious 7”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Horrible Bosses”

“Jurassic Park”

“Jurassic Park III”

“Minions”

“Ride Along”

“Ride Along 2”

“She’s All That”

“Sherlock Holmes”

“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”

“Shrek”

“Shrek 2”

“Shrek Forever After”

“Shrek the Third”

“Six Feet Under” seasons 1-5

“Starship Troopers”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“Thirteen”

“Total Recall”

“Varsity Blues”

“Weird Science”

“Wet Hot American Summer”

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

