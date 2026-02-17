Ngubane disappointed in ‘divided’ Chiefs after Zamalek loss

Football legend and former coach Mlungisi Ngubane has expressed disappointment in Kaizer Chiefs’ CAF Confederation Cup exit following their defeat to Zamalek SC.
Chiefs, who went to the last round of group stage matches top of Group D, were knocked out of the competition following a 2-1 defeat to Egyptian giants Zamalek on Saturday. The recent loss means they risk finishing the season empty-handed with only the league title to play for now.
In conversation with KickOff following the Soweto giant’s exit from the competition, Ngubane accused Amokhosi of being disorganised.
“Chiefs went into that match without a game plan,” notes Ngubane, speaking to KickOff.
“It’s difficult to understand Chiefs. They are disappointing. I watched the game, but I couldn’t understand why a Chiefs team that only needed one point was so open.
“The players you expect to perform when needed the most, they don’t perform. It looks like players are divided. That might be because the salary gap between players is too big.
“Why do these Chiefs young boys not grow like the [Orlando] Pirates young boys are growing?
“So, as a South African, I was left disappointed in seeing our Chiefs being outplayed by Zamalek. Chiefs left South Africa as number one, and they came back as number three.
“This is history. It has never happened before,” he adds, in utter disbelief.
“At the moment, Chiefs don’t have a style of play. When you’re going to watch [Mamelodi] Sundowns and Pirates, you know what football to expect.”
The Naturena-based side will next be in action on 24 February when they tackle Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium.