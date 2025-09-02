NEW YORK — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek rolled into the quarterfinals of the US Open for a second consecutive year by beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 on Monday.

Swiatek rallied from down 3-1 in the first set to win, less than 48 hours after coming back from down 5-1 early to beat Anna Kalinskaya.

“At the beginning, I felt like she was playing really fast,” Swiatek said after her fourth-round match against Alexandrova, the No. 13 seed. “I wanted to find my rhythm, but later on I really felt like I was in my bubble and in my zone.”

Swiatek joined No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in reaching the quarterfinal round or better at all four of this year’s Grand Slams. It’s the first year multiple women have done so since Lindsey Davenport and Maria Sharapova in 2005.

Swiatek is set to face American Amanda Anisimova, whom she defeated 6-0, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final, or Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil for a spot in the semifinals.

“The girls play late, so there’s no point now for me to overthink who I’m going to play,” Swiatek said. “I’m just going to see who wins, and that’s it. I’ll prepare.”

The 24-year-old from Poland is seeking her second US Open title and seventh in a Grand Slam.

Osaka dominated Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in their highly anticipated showdown Monday in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka, in the quarterfinals at a major for the first time since 2021, will face No. 11 Karolina Muchova for a spot in the semifinals.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.