Is Jean Grey actually in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? A rumor about the upcoming film sheds new light on the role Sadie Sink may be taking on in the MCU.

Despite production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day being well underway, fans still have no idea what role Sadie Sink will be playing in the upcoming film. The rumor mill has churned out dozens of ideas since she landed her coveted role in the MCU. Some notable names that have been floated for her character include Jean Grey, Mayday Parker, Theresa Parker, Anabelle Adams, and even a new version of Mary Jane Watson.

Yet it seems that the rumor mill may have actually been right with its first guess. The latest rumor by Josh at Den of Nerds suggests that Sadie Sink will, in fact, be playing the iconic X-Men Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, given the current circumstances of mutants in the MCU, the explanation for who she is may be a bit…odd.

“So, she’s Jean Grey but it’s complicated…Kang has made it so the 616 X-Men don’t know they are the X-Men… Kinda hard to explain but you’ll see.”

Is Sadie Sink Playing Jean Grey?

Elaborating on his rumor, Josh also added that Kang the Conqueror “kind of” erased the mutant gene from characters like Jean Grey and the other X-Men, which could explain why the characters haven’t been active in the MCU. Given how popular Sadie Sink was in her breakout Stranger Things role, it isn’t shocking that Marvel would recruit her for such a prominent character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sadie Sink playing the MCU’s Jean Grey could also help explain her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If she ends up reawakening her mind powers in this movie or the next, it’s likely that she’ll be the key in restoring the memories of Zendaya’s MJ in order for her and Spider-Man to ride off into the sunset together at the end of the trilogy.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters July 31st, 2026. Stay tuned for the latest news regarding Spider-Man’s Marvel Cinematic Universe future, and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!