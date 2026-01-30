Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner: Australian Open 2026 semi-final – live | Australian Open 2026

Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Second set: Djokovic* 3-6, 1-1 Sinner (*next server) Djokovic, now hitting with far more depth and belief, is screaming at himself when he lets an opportunity slip at 30-15 on Sinner’s serve. So instead it’s 40-15. And Sinner makes no mistake from there. Share

Second set: Djokovic 3-6, 1-0 Sinner* (*next server) Fancy some first-set stats? Sure you do. Sinner hit six aces and 15 winners, compared with Djokovic’s one and five. Sinner has dictated the majority of the points, but it’s Djokovic who gets the better of Sinner here, sliding and doing the splits (he’s still the plastic man!) to get to the short ball … and Sinner spins and nets! 40-15. Djokovic is having to work so hard to put Sinner away and, after another draining duel, Djokovic surrenders with a drop shot that doesn’t even get to the net. 40-30, Sinner is piling on the pressure … but then hits beyond the baseline. Djokovic does what he couldn’t do in the first set by opening with a hold. Share

Meanwhile here’s Tumaini’s preview of the women’s final: At the end of yet another semi-final in Melbourne on Thursday night, Aryna Sabalenka slammed the door shut on Elina Svitolina with a searing forehand winner, her 29th of the night. It was another near flawless performance from the Belarusian, another match she dominated from start to finish without any response, reinforcing her status as the leading hard court player of her generation. Six matches in, Sabalenka’s fourth consecutive run to the Australian Open final has proved one of her most impressive. Sabalenka is yet to drop a set and she has shown how much her game has evolved by also dominating the net and peppering opponents with an array of delicate drop shots. The few times she has been pushed, such as in her third round match against Anastasia Potapova, the world No 1 has produced her best tennis in the decisive moments and she has been in control of the baseline throughout. A completely different match-up awaits Sabalenka on Saturday as she faces Elena Rybakina, the fifth seed and one of her toughest rivals, for her fifth grand slam title. While their career achievements reflect the fact that Sabalenka is the more rounded player, a better mover and returner with greater variation and consistency, Rybakina is one of the only players on tour capable of tearing the racket from Sabalenka’s hands. This was the case just three months ago at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, where Rybakina closed out a spectacular 6-3, 7-6(0) win over Sabalenka to clinch the second biggest title of her career behind her Wimbledon crown. At the end of the match, after the Kazakhstani bulldozed through the second set tie-break without dropping a set, an inconsolable Sabalenka was captured on video venting to her team: “Once a year, even a stick shoots,” she said of Rybakina’s performance. Rybakina is not nearly as temperamental as Sabalenka suggested, but her title run in Riyadh had come after so many false starts. Until a few weeks before the WTA Finals, Rybakina was not even in a qualifying spot as one of the top eight players. Her late surge in Asia to qualify for the event increasingly looks like one of the more significant moments of her career. She has continued the momentum she built in Riyadh, also reaching the final in Melbourne without dropping a set. While Sabalenka’s level has been astounding, there is no doubt that Rybakina has had the tougher path to the final, defeating two top players in world No 2 Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula, the WTA No 6, en route. You can read the rest here: Share

Sinner wins the first set 6-3 Sinner gives Djokovic a taste of his own 2015 medicine by dragging Djokovic side to side in an attritional rally before finishing his opponent off by crushing a forehand winner after a 17-shot exchange. 30-0. 40-0. Game and first set Sinner, with a backhand winner down the line. If Djokovic’s task wasn’t already tough enough – it’s now become about 1000% harder. Share

First set: Djokovic 3-5 Sinner* (*next server) 15-0, 30-0, 40-0, game. Djokovic’s first love hold – but has it come too late to change the outcome of this first set? After a slow start, Djokovic is now going toe-to-toe with Sinner, but that early loss of serve means that Sinner will now serve for his 10th consecutive set against the Serb. Share Updated at 11.00 GMT

First set: Djokovic* 2-5 Sinner (*next server) Sinner brings up 30-0 after chasing down the drop shot and rifling a winner into the corner. Djokovic, undeterred, decides to go for another drop – his 38-year-old legs can only do so much running against the 24-year-old, after all – and this time Sinner produces a cute angled winner. What lovely touch. 40-0. Make that game. Djokovic must hold serve if he’s to push Sinner any further in this opener. Share

First set: Djokovic 2-4 Sinner* (*next server) 15-0, 30-0, 40-0; Djokovic’s most stress-free service game of this semi-final so far. But Sinner surges back to 40-30 with a backhand winner from the middle of the court to Djokovic’s left; Sinner did well to find the angle. Sinner appears on top in the next point but his forehand skids just beyond the baseline. So Djokovic escapes with a hold to 30. Share Updated at 10.57 GMT

First set: Djokovic* 1-4 Sinner (*next server) Oooohs and aaaaahs at 30-15 as Djokovic needs two smashes to put away Sinner – followed by a simple volley. Such is the efforts anyone has to go to to pierce Sinner’s defences. Anyway, it’s 30-all, and suddenly there’s a spring in the 38-year-old Djokovic’s step as he patiently waits in the rally before letting rip with a forehand down the line for 30-40, his first break point! “It’s in there,” says Tim Henman on the TNT Sports commentary. “It’s just how often he can deliver it.” But Sinner is so clutch on break points, apparently he’s saved 79 of the past 95 BPs he’s faced in Melbourne over the past three years, and he calmly dismisses the danger here with the next three points to hold. Share

First set: Djokovic 1-3 Sinner* (*next server) Perhaps the biggest cheer of the match so far as Djokovic edges ahead to 30-15, having hit the ball with a bit more authority. The pair then go backhand to backhand, and Sinner ends the rally with a deft backhand drop shot, something he’s added to his repertoire of late. That’s one of the craziest things about Sinner and Alcaraz; it’s not just all the stats and grand slam titles but the extent to which they are constantly pushing each other to improve and add more to their already peerless games. Djokovic is facing break point for the second successive game at 30-40, but he gets himself out of trouble with an ace and then gets himself on the scoreboard after two deuces. Share

First set: Djokovic* 0-3 Sinner (*next server) Another straightforward hold for Sinner, to 15. This is ominous stuff from the Italian. We wondered if Djokovic would be fresh or undercooked, having played only two sets since Saturday because of his walkover in the last 16 and his great escape against the injured Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals, but at the moment he’s simply being carved up by the two-time defending champ. Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Jannik Sinner. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters Share Updated at 10.42 GMT

Sinner breaks Djokovic 0-2 Sinner* (*next server) So how on earth does Djokovic win this, given he’s basically playing a younger, fitter version of himself? Well unlike his approach in his heyday, Djokovic will need to shorten the points wherever possible and he’d also benefit from throwing in plenty of variety in terms of slice and spin, and coming to the net when he gets the chance, to disrupt Sinner’s metronomic rhythm from the baseline. It goes without saying he needs to serve extremely well and not give Sinner too many second serves. But at 15-all he lands a big first serve, and Sinner, peak Djokovic style, still sends a backhand pass down the line a few shots later! Djokovic is basically looking at a mirror image of himself 14 years ago. 15-30 quickly develops into 15-40 and Sinner strikes straight away. Share Updated at 10.42 GMT

Djokovic v Sinner under way First set: Djokovic* 0-1 Sinner (*next server) Sinner steps up to serve first, having swapped his much-maligned mustard shorts for some plain white ones, though he’s still got his olive green shirt. He wins a punchy first, second and third point, and it’s 40-0. Sinner can’t close out the game on the first opportunity but does on the second. Five points and five first serves; Sinner’s already got his eye in. Share Updated at 10.41 GMT

Right, have you got enough energy for some more tennis? Come on, we can do this. Share

Sinner is introduced to the crowd before the 10-time champion – this is Sinner’s court these days, after all, having won the past two titles – and he’s aiming to become the first player since Djokovic himself in 2011-13 and 2019-21 to win three consecutive Australian Open crowns. The crowd is a little muted, it has to be said; they’re probably already absolutely exhausted having watched Alcaraz’s win on the big screen outside. Share

Here they come, weaving their way through the new backstage tunnel, Djokovic a few steps ahead of Sinner … though it’s likely that Sinner will be setting the pace once this match gets under way. Share

Djokovic has got his game face on now, as he goes through his final preparations in the gym. The form book suggests we’re unlikely to see another five-set semi-final for the ages in this match – Sinner has won their past five meetings, including straight-sets victories in the Wimbledon and French Open semis last year – but no one predicted that Zverev would push an ailing Alcaraz to his limits today, and that’s why we watch. No match can be won before it’s played, even though Djokovic himself would admit that Sinner is the heavy, heavy favourite today. Share Updated at 10.12 GMT

Sinner is looking very relaxed backstage. I don’t think the delay will affect him or Djokovic, they’re too experienced for that. And Djokovic is now congratulating Alcaraz: Share

And here’s Jack’s match report: Murmurs around Melbourne Park had been building. That the men’s Australian Open draw had not met expectations in 2026. That matches had been one-sided, and lacking memorable moments. That so-called SinCaraz was a foregone conclusion. That tennis had lost its touch. Murmur no more. In this year’s first match on Rod Laver Arena to go five sets, Carlos Alcaraz leapt off the canvas to outlast Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (4), 7-5 over five hours and 27 minutes – the third longest match in Australian Open history. It was so long it pushed the second men’s semi-final back more than an hour and left thousands watching on big screens around Melbourne Park. It was filled with more twists and turns than the Great Ocean Road. It was a duel that tossed expectation out the window, and then opened the door and walked out as well. Walk? Carlos Alcaraz wished he could, when he was within a game of the match all the way back in the third set. The Spaniard appeared to be sailing towards victory, but cramping in his legs left him unable to run, swing or serve at full pace, and allowed Zverev a way back. Alcaraz took on fluids and received massages, including in a controversial medical timeout opposed by Zverev, and rediscovered his form. But the German remained focused, and quashed Alcaraz’s revival by staring him down in the fourth set tie-break and then breaking early in the fifth. All he needed to do was rely on his potent serve and serve it out. Spoiler alert: this was not that kind of match. Click here for the rest: Share

Joey, looking like Alcaraz did after completing victory, has gone for a lie down. Great stuff Joey. You can relive it all here. How we all feel after that match. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters Share

We’ll have a bit of a delay before the next semi-final as the spectators leave and the night session ticket holders come in. Share

So what does this mean for Sinner sorry Sinner or Djokovic in Sunday’s final? Well if either of them wins the title, they owe Zverev a huge favour for beating up Alcaraz tonight. “It’s one of the most demanding matches I have ever played,” says Alcaraz, whose brother then helps him carry his bags as he hobbles off court. Alcaraz looks like Djokovic did after his five-hour, 53-minute 2012 Australian Open final against Nadal; absolutely spent. But Alcaraz has somehow got to find a way to play another match in less than two days’ time. Share Updated at 09.54 GMT

The Rod Laver crowd has never sounded as loud this fortnight as it does right now. Alcaraz holds for 6-5. And what mettle does Zverev have? The great players go for it in the biggest moments, as Alcaraz did to break Zverev when the German was serving for the match. Zverev was far too passive. An attacking Alcaraz swings his way to deuce here … and gets a match point when Zverev’s forehand fails! And after five hours and 27 minutes, Alcaraz finally gets the job done, 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, when he fizzes a forehand down the line and Zverev’s volley slumps into the net! Alcaraz is into his first Australian Open final and is one win away from a career slam. It may not have been quite as dramatic as his great escape from three championship points down in last year’s French Open final, but it was absorbing, enthralling and confounding nonetheless, especially given Alcaraz could barely move in the third set. And also somehow inevitable, given Sincaraz’s slam supremacy. Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning an epic semi-final against Alex Zverev. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images Share Updated at 09.47 GMT

Alcaraz holds … just. So Zverev is serving for the match at 5-4 – and a place in the Australian Open final for a second consecutive year. And what is now the longest semi-final in the tournament’s history is extended further as Alcaraz breaks a suddenly edgy, error-strewn Zverev to 15! It’s 5-5 in the decider. AND. ON. THEY. GO! Share

Alcaraz, having barely been able to move a couple of hours ago because of what appeared to be cramp, is zipping around the court now and has two chances to break at advantage on Zverev’s serve. But Zverev shows formidable fortitude to hold, and Alcaraz must now serve to stay in the match at 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 3-5. You can follow the twists and turns with Joey here. At five hours and seven minutes, the match is less than 10 minutes shy of being the longest semi-final in Australian Open history. Share

And here’s Tumaini’s preview of Sinner v Djokovic: Novak Djokovic has insisted that he will not “walk out with a white flag” as he prepares for his latest battle with one of the ATP’s dominant top two in a grand slam semi-final, this time against the two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner on Friday in Melbourne. “I’m creating my own history, and I think I’ve been very clear when I say that my intention is always to … get to the championship match in every tournament, particularly slams,” Djokovic said. “Slams are one of the biggest reasons why I keep on competing and playing tennis. So that’s all I can say. “Are [Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz] better right now than me and all the other guys? Yes, they are. I mean, the quality and the level is amazing. It’s great. It’s phenomenal. But does that mean that I walk out with a white flag? No. I’m going to fight until the last shot, until the last point, and do my very best to challenge them.” This match-up will mark Djokovic’s fifth consecutive grand slam semi-final, a remarkable development at 38. He struggled physically in the final stages of each of his four semi-final runs last year, his body unable to withstand the physical strain of six best of five sets matches. But this year Djokovic has spent only nine hours and seven minutes on court while playing 11 completed sets. In theory, this is an extremely positive development for Djokovic, who managed to conserve energy across five rounds and should finally head into his match against Sinner in good physical shape. The problem is that despite being in the semi-finals, he has not won a set since the third round. After receiving a walkover against the 16th seed Jakub Mensik in round two, he was thoroughly outplayed by Lorenzo Musetti for two sets before being handed a remarkable slice of luck. A set away from one of the biggest wins of his career, the Italian was forced to retire due to injury. You can read the rest here: Share

Meanwhile Emma Raducanu is searching for yet another new coach after confirming she has split with Nadal’s former mentor Francisco Roig after her second-round exit last week. Having got through nine different coaches since 2021, she may be reaching a point where it’ll be hard to attract top names because of the perils of taking on the job. Share

Already today there’s been a home win in the mixed doubles final, with Olivia Gadecki and John Peers coming from behind to defeat the French pair Kristina Mladenovic and Manuel Guinard 4-6, 6-3, 10-8. Britain’s Andy Lapthorne and Australia’s Heath Davidson were beaten in the quad wheelchair doubles final, losing 6-3, 6-1 to the top seeds Guy Sasson and Niels Vink. Share