Olympiacos and AEK are both on the lookout for a statement league win as they prepare for a massive derby at “Georgios Karaiskakis” Stadium.

The two giant clubs will go to war in the closing game of the Greek Super League’s eighth round on Monday morning (AEDT) and there is plenty to prove for each side.

While both clubs stand just one point off the top, their respective defeats at the hands of PAOK has no doubt left a bitter taste in their mouths.

The derby stands as a perfect opportunity for either team to score a major victory over the other and wash away the memory of their PAOK loss, which stands as the only big blemish of their league campaigns so far.

Victory to either side will also go a long way to inspiring confidence among the players and fans, making the game all the more critical for Olympiacos and AEK.

PAOK will keep an eye on the result though only after they take on Volos at “Toumba” Stadium.

The Thessaloniki giants’ back-to-back derby wins have propelled them into first and they know the only way to guarantee their place atop the ladder is through another victory.

Volos will not be an easy proposition with the Magnesia side having won four of their last five games to leap into fourth, adding further intrigue into their clash.

Panathinaikos’ rebuild mission continues with a home clash against Asteras Tripolis that seems set to be the first match under the management of iconic coach Rafa Benitez.

The Greens cannot settle for anything less than three points, especially given the Arcadians are currently in last and one of the two only clubs yet to win a league game.

Aris travels away to Levadiakos in a game that looms as a well-balanced affair with both teams currently on 11 points, making the game unpredictable and most interesting to see how it plays out.

Kifisia hosts Panetolikos in the round opener on Sunday morning with both teams stuck in the middle of the table, with the Canaries in slightly better form after winning last round.

Panserraikos battles the still winless Larissa at home in another well-balanced clash between 12th and 13th.

OFI collides with Atromitos in Crete and they both are pursuing the goal of creating distance between themselves, given they are currently each on six points.

Greek Super League Round 8 fixtures (AEDT)

Kifisia-Panetolikos: 1am, Sun 26 Oct

Panserraikos-Larissa: 3.30am, Sun 26 Oct

OFI-Atromitos: 4am, Sun 26 Oct

Levadiakos-Aris: 2am, Mon 27 Oct

Panathinaikos-Asteras Tripolis: 2.30am, Mon 27 Oct

PAOK-Volos: 4.30am, Mon 27 Oct

Olympiacos-AEK: 6am, Mon 27 Oct