PlayStation Shuts Down Bluepoint Games, Makers Of Demon's Souls And Shadow Of The Colossus Remakes

Bluepoint Games, one of several studios under PlayStation’s umbrella of developers, is being shut down by its parent company, according to a report from Bloomberg. The closure means roughly 70 employees will lose their jobs. The studio was best known for remaking games like Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus, and supporting work at other PlayStation studios.
“Bluepoint Games is an incredibly talented team and their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community,” a PlayStation spokesperson said in a statement received by Bloomberg. “We thank them for their passion, creativity and craftmanship.”
Bloomberg writes that the spokesperson also said the closure was due to “a recent business review.” The most recent news out of the studio was that it was working on a live-service game in the God of War universe, but that it was canceled before ever being revealed publicly.
The news is shocking, largely due to Bluepoint’s high-quality track record. The studio was founded in 2006, but wasn’t acquired by PlayStation until 2021. Demon’s Souls, the studio’s most recent project, is a remake of the game of the same name that launched alongside the PS5. We gave it a 9.25 at the time, calling it a “delightful treat.” Bluepoint also assisted in the development of God of War Ragnarök, which we gave a 9.5 and lauded as our second favorite game of 2022.
[Source: Bloomberg]