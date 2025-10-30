MIAMI – The 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup continues with CD Plaza Amador hosting Sporting San Miguelito in the Second Leg of their Play-In series on Wednesday at Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama City, Panama.
Sporting San Miguelito holds the lead after securing a 1-nil win in the First Leg, with Martín Ruiz scoring the winner for Los Rojinegros. Goalkeepers Marcos De León and Kevin Mosquera delivered solid performances to contribute to the team’s clean sheet, with former exiting prior to halftime due to injury.
Plaza Amador will seek to turn the series around to close out its impressive CCAC debut campaign. Los Leones have advanced five times in its previous 13 participations in two-legged series.
The away goals rule will be used as the first tiebreaker for a draw on aggregate. A 1-nil win for Plaza Amador would trigger extra time and a penalty shootout, if necessary, to decide a winner.
The winner of the series will book the last remaining berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup through the Central American Cup.