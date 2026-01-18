Wolves have won just two of their 21 Premier League games against Newcastle (10%) – only against Liverpool (9%, 2/23) do they have a lower win rate among sides they’ve faced 10+ times in the competition.
Newcastle have won six of their last eight Premier League games against Wolves (D2), including each of the last four in a row. It’s as many victories as they’d managed in their previous 28 league games against them (W6 D12 L10).
Both teams have scored in all 10 Premier League meetings between Wolves and Newcastle at Molineux, the most played exact fixture never to see a team keep a clean sheet in the competition.
Wolves are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games (W1 D2), earning more points from these matches (5) than they had from their previous 22 combined (3 – W0 D3 L19).
Newcastle have won their last three Premier League games, their longest winning run since a run of five in March/April last season. Meanwhile, the Magpies are looking to win their first three league games in a calendar year for the first time since 1996.
Despite only Arsenal (90) and Everton (127) having fewer high turnovers against them than Wolves (128) in the Premier League this season, Wolves have conceded more goals from these situations than any other side (6).
Only three teams scored more goals from high turnovers than Newcastle (9) in the Premier League last season. However, this term no side has scored fewer than the Magpies (1).
70% of Newcastle’s goals conceded in the Premier League this season have come in the second half of games (19/27), the highest share in the division. However, Wolves have scored the fewest goals after half time both overall (5) and as an overall percentage (33%) this term.
18-year-old Mateus Mané has scored in each of his last two Premier League games for Wolves. Only four players aged 18 and under have scored in three in a row – Michael Owen (twice, 1997 and 1998), Danny Cadamarteri (1997), Francis Jeffers (1999) and Mason Greenwood (2020).
Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães has made more defensive line-breaking passes than any other player in the Premier League this season (34).