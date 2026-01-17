The midfielder’s dead ball strike sailed past Charlie Albinson from around 30 yards in what was a sumptuous effort from the substitute.
It had actually been the League 2 visitors that asked the early questions with Tommy Muir attempting to catch Rangers’ stand-in captain Liam Kelly off guard with a dipping volley over the bar.
However, after the Miovski first-half double, Curtis lobbed on to the crossbar and Miovski was denied by Albinson’s save at close range.
Jayden Meghoma, set to compete with Rommens for the left-back role, did superbly to set up Danilo for a curling shot off target and Curtis came close again before 17-year-old attacker Zebedee Lawson debuted off Rangers’ bench, soon followed by midfielder Chukwuani.
Aasgaard and Rabbi Matondo also appeared from the side and Aasgaard’s fiercely struck free-kick was headed just wide by Matondo, who was later fouled by Scott Hooper for the Miovski spot-kick.
Hooper almost got one back with what would have been a memorable strike, the ball flashing into the side netting.