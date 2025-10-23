As we head into Week 8 of the NFL season, the league’s top quarterbacks are already putting up big numbers through the air. From veterans like Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford to rising stars like Drake Maye, the passing race is heating up fast.

Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is taken down by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) after a first down in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

YDS: 1,913

Herbert remains the league-leader in passing yards, showing he can consistently rack up big totals even when the Chargers’ offense faces ups and downs.

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Team: Dallas Cowboys

YDS: 1,881

Prescott has delivered with high yardage and efficiency, keeping Dallas’ aerial attack humming as one of the top-tier passing games.

Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs off the field after their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Team: Los Angeles Rams

YDS: 1,866

Stafford continues to post large yardage figures despite some inconsistency in completion, proving that the Rams still lean heavily on his arm.

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

YDS: 1,800

Mahomes remains the explosive threat he always is, combining big-play potential with solid yardage totals in Kansas City’s offense.

Daniel Jones

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Team: Indianapolis Colts

YDS: 1,790

Jones has stepped up in a big way in Indianapolis, showing steady improvement and keeping the Colts’ passing game very productive.

Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the field during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YDS: 1,767

Mayfield is playing with confidence, and his yardage output has helped keep Tampa Bay’s passing offense competitive.

Sam Darnold

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. Credit: © Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team: Seattle Seahawks

YDS: 1,754

Darnold is completing at a respectable rate and showing glimpses of rhythm, making the Seahawks’ passing attack more than just functional.

Drake Maye

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Team: New England Patriots

YDS: 1,744

The rookie Maye is already among the passing leaders, impressing with his completion rate and poise early in his career.

Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs onto the field for first half against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team: Detroit Lions

YDS: 1,631

Goff has been a reliable pocket passer and has moved the chains consistently, helping Detroit’s offense maintain steady passing production.

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union]

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

YDS: 1,620

Despite a lower completion percentage compared to some peers, Lawrence’s down-field ability and big-play mindset have kept him in the top 10 by yardage.

Conclusion

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) attempts to tackle Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With plenty of football still to be played, these passers will look to keep their momentum going and separate themselves from the pack. Whether it’s a breakout year or another chapter in a superstar’s legacy, Week 8 should bring even more fireworks through the air.