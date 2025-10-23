As we head into Week 8 of the NFL season, the league’s top quarterbacks are already putting up big numbers through the air. From veterans like Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford to rising stars like Drake Maye, the passing race is heating up fast.
Justin Herbert
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
YDS: 1,913
Herbert remains the league-leader in passing yards, showing he can consistently rack up big totals even when the Chargers’ offense faces ups and downs.
Dak Prescott
Team: Dallas Cowboys
YDS: 1,881
Prescott has delivered with high yardage and efficiency, keeping Dallas’ aerial attack humming as one of the top-tier passing games.
Matthew Stafford
Team: Los Angeles Rams
YDS: 1,866
Stafford continues to post large yardage figures despite some inconsistency in completion, proving that the Rams still lean heavily on his arm.
Patrick Mahomes
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
YDS: 1,800
Mahomes remains the explosive threat he always is, combining big-play potential with solid yardage totals in Kansas City’s offense.
Daniel Jones
Team: Indianapolis Colts
YDS: 1,790
Jones has stepped up in a big way in Indianapolis, showing steady improvement and keeping the Colts’ passing game very productive.
Baker Mayfield
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YDS: 1,767
Mayfield is playing with confidence, and his yardage output has helped keep Tampa Bay’s passing offense competitive.
Sam Darnold
Team: Seattle Seahawks
YDS: 1,754
Darnold is completing at a respectable rate and showing glimpses of rhythm, making the Seahawks’ passing attack more than just functional.
Drake Maye
Team: New England Patriots
YDS: 1,744
The rookie Maye is already among the passing leaders, impressing with his completion rate and poise early in his career.
Jared Goff
Team: Detroit Lions
YDS: 1,631
Goff has been a reliable pocket passer and has moved the chains consistently, helping Detroit’s offense maintain steady passing production.
Trevor Lawrence
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
YDS: 1,620
Despite a lower completion percentage compared to some peers, Lawrence’s down-field ability and big-play mindset have kept him in the top 10 by yardage.
Conclusion
With plenty of football still to be played, these passers will look to keep their momentum going and separate themselves from the pack. Whether it’s a breakout year or another chapter in a superstar’s legacy, Week 8 should bring even more fireworks through the air.