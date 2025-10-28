This Halloween the British Motor Museum is inviting visitors to hop in the Ford Anglia from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for an “unforgettable” ride around the museum grounds.
On 31 October dressing up as a favourite, witch, wizard or magical character is highly encouraged for visitors to get fully immersed in the “magical experience”.
What is more, museum staff will be handing out more treats in the form of Halloween sweets, especially for those who have dressed up.
From 25 October to 2 November, families can also enjoy sounds, science and sustainability with Beep-Beep, Build!
Come along to make LEGO car models for local community pantries this Christmas, join the scientists in the lab for Beep-Beep, Boom! through a series of mind-blowing experiments, search for the Black Cats hiding in the museum, and explore the ‘Driven by your Senses’ Family Trail and Beep-Beep Family Tour.
To find out more information about the activities, visit the website.