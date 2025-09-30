Al Sadd’s Paulo Otávio (centre) trains with teammates.

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez stressed the importance of taking advantage of playing in front of the home crowd in the upcoming clash against Sharjah in the AFC Champions League Elite today.

The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Having needed to come from behind to salvage a point in their opening tie, Al Sadd SC will be focused on not slipping up against the UAE side today.

Hassan Al Haydos’ second half strike rescued Al Sadd against Iraq’s Al Shorta and the Qatari side will be wary of the challenge UAE’s Sharjah will pose.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Sánchez said: “The AFC Champions League is a tough competition, everyone knows that. This game is a big challenge for us. We must take advantage of playing at home and in front of our fans. We are fully prepared and we know how important this match is after the draw in the opening round. Our goal is to deliver a strong performance and get the result that satisfies our supporters.”

Al Sadd, champions in 2011, advanced to the quarter-finals last season after suffering group stage exits in the previous three editions.

The reigning Qatar champions know they can’t afford to be dropping points – especially at home – and will be fired up for Al Shorta’s challenge.

The Al Sadd coach added: “We are used to pressure. We have to believe in our players and in what we can produce. This match is an opportunity for us, and being at home gives us an advantage we must use. The group stage has eight matches, and we need to make the most of every situation. Facing Sharjah at home is a challenge we must be ready to overcome.”

Sanchez continued: “Of course everyone wants to win the AFC Champions League, and so do we. The team is working hard, and we are focusing on the small but crucial details. Part of our work is to always be ready, and we are ready for this test.”

Al Sadd defender Romain Saiss also spoke about the game, saying: “This is our first home match in this edition, and we must make the most of it, especially with our fans behind us. Expectations are high, and we are determined to secure three points. We will fight for our chances and for the win.”

Saiss added: “We’ve worked hard in recent days to prepare in the best way. We are very happy to play at our home ground in front of our supporters, whose backing we are counting on. We will give everything to achieve our goal, which is victory.”

Sharjah, however, will be aiming for a second win after their breathtaking 4-3 defeat of Qatar’s Al Gharafa SC two weeks ago, the come-from-behind victory being sealed with two stoppage time goals.