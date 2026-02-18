Silver Dollar City closing Thunderation after 33 years in operation

Silver Dollar City has announced one of the park’s earliest roller coasters will run for its final season in 2026.
The Branson theme park announced Monday, Feb. 16, that Thunderation, the runaway mile train coaster, will close at the end of the 2026 season after more than 30 years in operation. The coaster opened in 1993, according to an SDC news release, spanning 3,022 feet of track going 48 mph. It was considered the park’s first bona fide roller coaster.
Since its debut, the ride has carried more than 27 million riders, per SDC. The last day of operation is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2027.
According to the release, Thunderation was the fastest mine train coaster at its inception. It was originally designed in Utah by Arrow Dynamics, where the steel track was manufactured and shaped before making its way to Branson to be constructed together with timbers from Louisiana and Arkansas.
The park’s news release teased that the space occupied by the mining coaster will be taken over by the Marvel Cave Mining Company, noting it has ordered the closure of the coaster to make way for “geological surveys.”
“Thunderation has had its run,” said Marvel Cave Mining Company’s foreman, Jedidiah Campbell, in the release. “But this mountain was never meant to be borrowed forever. There are still undiscovered sections of that mine and we intend to see what it holds.”
The park plans a yearlong sendoff for the historic ride, including an opening-day ceremony on March 13. More special offers will be revealed throughout the season.
Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.