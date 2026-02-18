Winter Olympics 2026: Team GB lose crunch men’s curling tie, Norway’s Frostad wins big air | Winter Olympics 2026

Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Nordic combined: Yamamoto, who is not the strongest cross-country skiier, has already been pipped by Lamparter, who won silver in the normal hill event at these Games. Share

Nordic combined: Unlike Livigno, the weather in Cortina has been OK for sporting action to continue. We are about to begin the second part of the nordic combined large hill/10km. Earlier this morning in the ski jumping portion, Japan’s Yamamoto Ryota took the lead over Austria’s Johannes Lamparter. Now for the cross-country portion: Ryota holds an eight-second advantage over Lamparter at the start. Share Updated at 12.48 GMT

Ice hockey: Italy’s Damian Clara is keeping his side in this game against Switzerland. The goalkeeper has made 30 saves so far. Philipp Kurashev and Daniel Mantenuto are penalised for roughing after the pair get in each other’s face. The second period buzzer goes. Share

Here are some pictures of the heavy snowfall that has led to event delays in Livigno: Event staff work to clear snow before the delayed women’s snowboard slopestyle final with a sign announcing the postponement. Photograph: David Davies/PA Athletes make their way down the slope as the women’s freestyle skiing aerials qualification is delayed. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images Workers manually shovel snow as the women’s freestyle skiing aerials qualification is delayed. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images A television camera is covered as heavy snow falls before the delayed women’s snowboard slopestyle final. Photograph: David Davies/PA Share Updated at 12.43 GMT

Ice hockey: Italy are down 2-0 against Switzerland in the men’s play-off but they have a power play (an extra player on the ice) after Simon Knack was penalised for cross checking (obstructing the opponent illegally with the hockey stick held horizontally in both hands). Share

Thanks Daniel and hello all. If you are just joining us the heavy snow has scrambled the schedule for the events in Livigno as organisers postponed the women’s snowboard slopestyle medal event and reworked the start times for freestyle skiing aerials. Officials decided it was too dangerous to start the qualifying round for women’s aerials this morning under a steady snowfall, which could limit visibility and impact speed on the steep jump at the Livigno Aerials and Moguls Park. They rescheduled the event for the afternoon as workers used shovels to keep the buildup of snow on the course to a minimum. Competitors in the women’s aerials qualifying had completed practice rounds just before organisers postponed the event’s start. Moving the women’s aerials forced a postponement in the men’s qualifying round that had been set for the afternoon. A new date and time for the men’s event has not yet been announced. Across town, organisers cancelled the women’s slopestyle final scheduled for the afternoon and said they would move it to another day. Share

Righto, it’s time for me to take a break, so here’s Yara to hang with you for the next bit. Share

Our teams are back out for the second period of their quarter-final eliminators. Share

End of period one in both hockey matches. Switzerland lead Italy 2-0 and Germany lead France 3-0; the winners will face Finland and Slovakia respectively. Share

It’s going to be a long afternoon for France, Peterka rounding Junca to put Germany 3-0 up with a minute and change to go in the first. Share

A long-range punt from Josi, an NHL all-star … and Switzerland lead Italy 2-0. Bradley, though, s back on the ice. Share Updated at 11.39 GMT

Why are Germany playing in yellow? I mean, I know it’s in their flag, but I’ve always associated them with white home kit and green change. Share

Germany score again, Tiffels intercepting and firing inside the near post. They lead France 2-0 with nine minutes remaining in the first. Share

I mentioned this last week, but the Netflix doc on the miracle on ice, the story of USA’s gold-medal win at Lake Placid in 1980, is enjoyable. Its cold-war analysis is basic and parochial, to say the least, but the personal stories of the lads involved are really moving. Share

And now Switzerland score, leading Italy 1-0. The winners of this match face Finland, who beat the latter 11-0 in the group, while Germany or France will meet Slovakia, who themselves whacked Finland 4-1. Share

Oh man, Bradley of Italy flies into the barrier, just 20 seconds in, and that looked a low-quality laugh. He goes off, while Germany already lead France 1-0. Share Updated at 11.15 GMT

Russian reveals she led Ukraine out as show of support at Winter Olympics opening ceremony – video

Women’s snowboard slopestyle postponed by snow Ach, the women’s slopestyle final has been postponed. Heavy snow scrambled the Winter Olympics schedule in Livigno on Tuesday as organisers cancelled the women’s snowboard slopestyle medal event and delayed the start of the qualifying round in freestyle skiing aerials. Aerials was placed on hold as officials monitored the weather to see if the snow would clear enough to begin the event later in the day. Workers used shovels to try to clear the steep jump that skiers were preparing to ride down at the Livigno Aerials and Moguls Park. Temperatures hovered at a chilly -6 Celsius. Across town, organisers cancelled the women’s slopestyle competition scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Livigno Snow Park and said they would move it to another day. Share Updated at 11.23 GMT

As such, we’ve a 20-minute hiatus, then it’s Germany v France and Switzerland v Italy in the men’s ice hockey quarter-final qualification matches. Share

Checking back in with the women’s aerials, I’m afraid we’ve been deferred by another 45 minutes – at least. There’ll be no action until midday at the earliest. Share

Men’s curling standings: Photograph: Olympics Share Updated at 10.52 GMT

…and it too is there! Czechia beat Germany 9-7, recording their first win of the competition, meaning defending champions Sweden are now bottom of the pool. Share

…and it’s there, a beauty! China beat USA 8-5, moving GB up to fourth, while Czechia will shortly seek to to see off Germany. But controversy! I think one of the players might’ve touched a stone when measuring a potential shot … no, it’s agreed nothing changed. So here comes the final effort of the match, Czechia to win it… Team China celebrates after winning their curling match against United States. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters Share Updated at 11.14 GMT

Meantime, China have a shot to beat USA, the last of the match, with the score currently 5-5. Here it comes…. Share

Germany are running out of time as their skip lets one go … and he overcurls, offering Czechia, who have the hammer, a chance at two with their final rock. Here comes their penultimate one and it’s a goodun; I’m not sure how Germany get out of this, as there are three reds tiles in the house. Share