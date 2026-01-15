Prime Video has unveiled a first look at the forthcoming live-action series “Tomb Raider,” starring Sophie Turner as video game icon Lara Croft.
The series, which is currently in production, is an adaptation of the classic video game franchise and was originally greenlit at Prime Video in May 2024. Turner’s involvement was first reported in November of that year.
Turner is the latest high-profile actress to take on the role of Croft. The archaeologist and adventurer was previously portrayed on screen in two films by Angelina Jolie and in another by Alicia Vikander.
In addition to Turner, the cast includes Martin Bobb-Semple, Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Chad Hodge is an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Waller-Bridge. Jonathan van Tulleken will serve as director and executive producer.
The first “Tomb Raider” video game was released in 1996, and Lara Croft quickly became a female action icon. The most recent game, “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” came out in 2018, and many of the original classics have been remastered over the years. Two new games, “Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis” and “Tomb Raider: Catalyst,” are slated for 2026 and 2027, respectively.
The series is executive produced by Crystal Dynamics; Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins via Wells Street Productions; Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson of Story Kitchen; Michael Scheel; Hodge; van Tulleken; and Legendary Television. “Tomb Raider” is produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios. Waller-Bridge is currently under an overall deal at Amazon MGM Studios.
The “Tomb Raider” series was developed under a pact between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios, which comes via Story Kitchen’s first-look deal with the studio to develop additional “Tomb Raider” stories into series and films.