Entertainment Tonight released set footage from the upcoming horror movie “The Dreadful,” in which former “Game of Thrones” co-stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington play lovers. The actors played brother and sister duo Jon Snow and Sansa Stark for eight seasons on HBO’s blockbuster series, which is why Turner is seen gagging on set after locking lips with Harington.
Set in the 15th century, “The Dreadful” follows Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen, who live on the outskirts of society. When a man (Harington) from their past returns, he triggers a chain of events that upends Anne’s life. The film — written and directed by Natasha Kermani — also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Laurence O’Fuarain and Jonathan Howard.
Turner appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last August and revealed for the first time she had to film kissing scenes with Harington.
“So, I sent the script to Kit, and he kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really fucking weird, Soph,’” Turner said. “And I was like, ‘What is he talking about?’ Then I was reading [the script] and it’s like, ‘Kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex…’ And then I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother.’ We put it out of our minds, and then we get on set and it’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching. Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst.”
Harington later told E! News that kissing Turner was “weird,” adding: “She was the one that sent that movie to me and somehow didn’t see what I saw in it. I was like, ‘These guys, these are lovers, right?’ I felt very odd about that. But it was a good chance to be with her again and work together… It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she’s about a foot taller than me. But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact.”
“The Dreadful” opens in theaters Feb. 20. Watch the set video in the video below, courtesy of Entertainment Tonight.