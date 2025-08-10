Just last week a number of different airlines were forced to make cancellations and delay flights due to serious weather conditions. While Southwest Airlines was among those in distress, the airline suffered an extra problem when it was forced to halt all departures.
Southwest Statement on Previous Outage
On July 31 the airline issued a statement apologizing for a “brief outage” that led the carrier to suspend departing flights.
Southwest Airlines temporarily paused departures this afternoon due to a brief outage that affected network connectivity to our dispatching and operations system. The system has been restored and departures have resumed. We apologize to our Customers for any inconvenience. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.
New Data Reveals How Many Flights Southwest Canceled
A new report from Travel and Tour World revealed the airline canceled 758 total flights – many to major hubs in the United States like Dallas Love Field (DAL), Denver International Airport (DEN), Chicago Midway (MDW), Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX), Las Vegas McCarran (LAS), Orlando International Airport (MCO), and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
Travel and Tour World speculated that the cancellations came following a combination of operational and external factors, such as weather conditions, particularly thunderstorms in the Midwest and West Coast.
“Another factor is the strain on air traffic control systems, which have been under pressure due to higher-than-usual air travel demand and airspace congestion. These delays, compounded by Southwest’s reliance on a point-to-point flight model, which can create scheduling issues when one flight is delayed, could have cascaded and led to such widespread disruptions,” it wrote.
Over the weekend several major airlines were forced to cancel flights as weather conditions across the United States led to cancellations of more than 300 flights. It appears Southwest may have been hit even harder than originally reported.
