Disney executives have apparently nixed a reboot of beloved ’90s sitcom Blossom, despite key members of the original production claiming to have done everything in their power to bring it back.

Actress Mayim Bialik revealed the dreamed-of and partly written regeneration would not be making it into real life, but noted it wasn’t “for a lack of trying.”

Bialik, who played Blossom, the youngest sibling in the show’s broken home, said plans for the reboot came after she reconnected with the original series creator, and “third parent” Don Reo.

The Big Bang Theory star said the idea of a reboot came about when she and Reo asked the question, “What would Blossom be like 30 years later? Don wrote a draft in one sitting.”

She added, “He said it just flowed out of him. It wasn’t writing so much as it was receiving. He found our characters exactly where many of us find ourselves—funny, lost, wandering, meandering, and torn. The script is beautiful.”

Bialik starred on the show from 14 to 19. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The former Jeopardy! host said they pitched the show to Disney and felt confident that it had gone well. But, a year later, Bialik says they were told by execs that the show was “no longer able to be produced.”

Bialik claims that their efforts to secure the rights for themselves were rebuffed by the corporation, in case it sought to revive the show itself.

The show ran from 1991 to 1995 NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Bialik added, “The reboot we all wanted to do was now, with Don’s script. We will likely never know… why they would not let us bring these beautiful stories to people who love 90s nostalgia and who have a special place in their hearts for Blossom.”

The Daily Beast has contacted for Disney regarding this and other claims made about the show.

The words just flowed out of Don Reo on the rewrite Jim Spellman/WireImage

In a heartfelt post on her Substack, titled “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown,” she said the fiasco had caused her interest in the industry to “wane.”

“The constant changing of guards in our industry, the mergers, the insincerity, and the increasingly extended periods of time it takes to get answers or contracts completed… It’s not the industry Don and I grew up in, and Blossom felt like my last attempt to try and assert myself as an actress.”