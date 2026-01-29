Taylor on Spurs Win and Upcoming United Test for Liverpool Women

Coming off their first win of the Women’s Super League season, there is for perhaps the first time this season a slight feeling of hope for Liverpool. Last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham may not have been enough to get them off the bottom of the table, but it just might be a start.
Now just a point off both West Ham and Everton, it’s even conceivable a draw in their next match could be enough to get them out of last place on goal difference—though the target will be more than just a draw, even if facing off against Manchester United poses a significant challenge.
“I thought we played well but there are still areas of our game that we need to improve on,” noted manager Gareth Taylor as he prepares his side for their upcoming match away at United on Sunday. “We had good chances and limited Tottenham to effectively one chance.
“Great credit to the players because you could feel something was brewing [and] we can really build on that. We now take confidence into our away game with Manchester United. United have made, I feel, significant strides this season, but as always we will give it everything we have got.”
After finishing fourth two seasons ago, Liverpool Women’s trajectory has taken them in the wrong direction in the time since, but a number of January signings appear to have strengthened the side enough for it to feel as though relegation isn’t the certainty is seemed in December.