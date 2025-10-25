BRIGHTON’S TEAM NEWS

The in-form visitors have received a boost as Diego Gomez is fit, despite being withdrawn in the 2-1 win over Newcastle United last time out, and the injury situation is clearing up for them.

Absentees Brajan Gruda, Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman are all in contention to feature, even though Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March and Adam Webster are still out.

“They’re all close to the team,” Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said of Gruda, Mitoma and Veltman. “So maybe one or two of them might be available. They don’t have big issues, they’re small issues.

“They are nothing serious but I can’t say that they all will be available. I can’t say that they won’t be available.

“We have to see how Friday goes and then we have to make a decision. I think Diego will be spotted tomorrow [Saturday] at Old Trafford. He will be available to start.”