Teresa Palmer Joins Ryan Hurst In Prime Video's 'God Of War'

EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches, Warm Bodies) has been cast in the highly anticipated Prime Video series God of War, based on PlayStation’s ancient mythology-themed video game, sources tell Deadline. She joins Ryan Hurst, who we announced yesterday would take on the lead role of Kratos.
Palmer will play Phoebe/Sif, Thor’s wife and the goddess of family, we hear. Amazon declined to comment.
The live-action series, from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun.
From writer, showrunner and executive producer Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, For All Mankind), God of War follows father and son, Kratos (Hurst) and 10-year-old Atreus, as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.
Kratos, the titular character of the entire franchise, is Spartan by birth and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in the service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War, and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle.
Over the course of 10 successful games, Kratos vanquished mortals, creatures, and gods alike. In the process, he became an iconic character in pop culture, known for his stoic nature, unchallenged combat skills, and tragic past.
God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. In addition to Moore, executive producers also include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis co-executive produce on the series. Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys) has signed on to direct the first two episodes of God of War.
Palmer most recently starred in The Family Next Door, a series from her native Australia, and AMC+’s The Last Anniversary. Notably, she portrayed the lead character of Diana Bishop, a witch, in A Discovery of Witches, an adaptation of the beloved Deborah Harkness book series “All Souls Trilogy,” from Sky. On the big screen, she is known for her work in Warm Bodies (2013), The Fall Guy (2024), Berlin Syndrome (2017), Hacksaw Ridge (2016), and Point Break (2015). Palmer, who just wrapped principal photography on the Amazon MGM Studios film Subversion opposite Chris Hemsworth, Lily James and Michael Peña, is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, Australia’s Shanahan Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.