Terraria's Bigger and Boulder 1.4.5 Update Is Almost Here, and This Teaser Has Fans More Excited Than Ever

Re-Logic has dropped a new teaser trailer for Terraria 1.4.5 — now dubbed the Bigger and Boulder Update — which is set to launch tomorrow, January 27.

The teaser for Bigger and Boulder — I see what you did there, Re-Logic — shows off “over 100 combinations and eight brand new boss tracks,” as well as reveals character portraits (including the Goblin Tinkerer), new icons for auto-sorting things like coins, new furniture, and new Palworld and Dead Cells minions.

There also seems to be a pre-hard mode Acorn Tosser, Slime Spear, Slime Whip, and Starcrash Whip, lightning strikes in thunderstorms, Boulder tiles, blocks, and chests, and more. Lots, lots more.

And no, Re-Logic doesn’t even say that this is the last update anywhere — despite insisting Terraria had received its last update for years — but of course, with the team promising that crossplay will be “made available some time after 1.4.5,” there’s at least one more patch on the way.

“When Rockstar learned about the release of Terraria 1.4.5, they postponed GTA 6 in fear,” teased one player in the YouTube comments. “I kid you not, I am gonna start on journey mode just to disable corruption spread, Hypeeeeee!” said another on Reddit.

Terraria 1.4.5 releases on January 27 and includes “things that got left out of 1.4.4” plus crossover events with Dead Cells and a second collab with Pocketpair’s Palworld, this time for Terraria players. The upcoming features were published on the Terraria wiki, and outline what to expect from 1.4.5 when it comes out. Expect official and final patch notes soon.

Terraria is pretty old at this point; IGN reviewed it 15 years ago(!) in 2011. Even then, though, we thought it was amazing, scoring it 9/10 and writing: “Though on the surface it looks like just another “me too” indie game seeking to ride the coattails of Minecraft’s success, Terraria expands on the familiar sandbox gameplay with a greater emphasis on combat and adventure that proves very satisfying. That’s rare indeed.”

Vikki Blake is a reporter for IGN, as well as a critic, columnist, and consultant with 15+ years experience working with some of the world’s biggest gaming sites and publications. She’s also a Guardian, Spartan, Silent Hillian, Legend, and perpetually High Chaos. Find her at BlueSky.