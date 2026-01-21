Bethesda Game Studios and Virtuous’ shadow drop moment for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was a resounding success last year. While the game still suffers from major performance issues on all platforms, the remastered RPG has sold millions of copies across PC, Xbox and PlayStation.
According to trusted analytics firm Alinea Analytics, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was Xbox’s third best-selling game on PlayStation 5 in 2025 after Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Forza Horizon 5.
“Oblivion Remastered has sold 1.1M copies on PS5, proving the pull of Bethesda’s legacy catalogue on PlayStation hardware,” professional games industry analyser Rhys Elliot revealed. Previously, Elliot released accurate reports of Arc Raiders sales as well as Battlefield 6 across all platforms.
Interestingly, despite selling over a million copies on PlayStation 5, Oblivion Remastered players on Sony’s console played very little of the game. “Around half of Oblivion Remastered players on PS5 played for less than 15 hours, showing that most people got their nostalgia fix before meaningfully progressing,” Elliot reported.
While Elliot didn’t touch on this in their report, the complete lack of mod support for the remaster may have also played a part in its low number of play hours. Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Starfield have all supported mods on console, and Oblivion Remastered’s blanket omission of mod support
Interestingly, Elliot expects the rumoured PlayStation 5 port of Bethesda’s often-maligned Starfield to perform better than Oblivion Remastered when it eventually releases. While Starfield has its problems, it’s relative newness and ex-exclusive status is expected to drive more players to the port when it launches alongside its rumoured 2.0 update.
Nevertheless, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has performed admirably, and more remasters of classic Bethesda games are reportedly in the works. Recent rumours claim that a remaster of Fallout: New Vegas has been greenlit. Additionally, Fallout 3 Remastered was leaked alongside Oblivion Remastered in official Microsoft documentation.
Alongside the recent official remaster of Oblivion, PC players will soon be treated to a brand-new fan remake in the form of Skyblivion. Recreated in Skyrim’s Creation Engine, the upcoming total conversion mod is planned to launch sometime in 2026.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/