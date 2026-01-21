Neural DSP unveils downsized version of its flagship amp modeller

In what’s sure to be one of the biggest launches of the 2026 NAMM Show, Neural DSP has unveiled the Quad Cortex Mini, offering the full sound and processing power of its flagship Quad Cortex amp modeller in a significantly smaller footprint.

Measuring just 22.8 x 11.8 x 6.5 cm, weighing just 1.5 kg and 50% smaller, the Quad Cortex Mini is designed for easier-than-ever integration into pedalboards, compact racks and desktop studios, without sacrificing the immense power of the larger flagship version. You may or may not remember we blessed the original Quad Cortex with a 10/10 rating in our 2021 review, asking whether it would become the most “game-changing guitar product of the decade”. But will the Quad Cortex Mini make the same splash in the amp modeller market?

The Quad Cortex Mini interface is centred around a 7” touchscreen display and four stainless steel rotary footswitches, offering “precise, tactile control underfoot and at the fingertips in both live and studio environments”.

Features include Neural Capture V1 and V2 support for capturing amps, cabs, drives, fuzzes and compressors, a comprehensive library of 90+ amps, 100+ effects, 1,000+ IRs and 2,000+ Captures, and free access to thousands of community Captures via Cortex Cloud.

There’s also the Focus system for fast, hands-on parameter control with the rotary footswitches, a Pages system for extended footswitch control without increasing hardware footprint, and a Gig View for “performance-focused” stage control.

And while we’re on the topic of performance, the Quad Cortex Mini introduces a locking power connector for secure live operation. There’s also comprehensive I/O, with an instrument/mic combo input with phantom power, balanced XLR outputs, stereo send/return via TRS, MIDI over TRS and USB-C, and even a headphone output for quiet practice.

The new unit also sits neatly in the Quad Cortex ecosystem, with users able to move presets and system backups between a Quad Cortex and Quad Cortex Mini, if they wish.

“Since the introduction of Quad Cortex in 2020, our goal has been to define the standard for what an all-in-one digital rig can be,” says Douglas Castro, CEO and Co-Founder of Neural DSP.

“We set out to combine machine-learning-based modelling, studio-grade audio quality, and a fast, performance-focused workflow in a single unit. With Quad Cortex Mini, we’ve carried that same philosophy forward, preserving the processing architecture and Neural Capture technology that allow us to create ultra-accurate digital replicas of amplifiers, cabinets, drive pedals, fuzzes, and compressors, now in a more compact form without compromise.”

In addition to the launch of the Quad Cortex Mini, Neural DSP has unveiled CorOS 4.0.0, bringing new utilities to the platform including a series of reverbs, plus Phase Doctor, which aligns signals in stereo rigs and multi-amp setups.

“Quad Cortex Mini represents our belief that size shouldn’t dictate what a professional rig is capable of,” concludes Francisco Cresp, Neural DSP Co-Founder and CPO.

“It carries forward the same sound quality, the same processing depth, and the same creative control that define Quad Cortex, while opening up new possibilities for how and where that level of performance can be used. The goal was to ensure that whether a player is in the studio, on stage, or on the road, they can rely on the same technology, the same results, and the same level of trust in their rig, regardless of form factor.”

The Quad Cortex Mini is available now, priced at €1,299. To learn more, head to Neural DSP, and if, like us, you’re lucky enough to be at the 2026 NAMM Show, you can pay Neural DSP a visit at Booth #5243.