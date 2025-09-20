Top Saudi Pro League stars Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr, Kingsley Coman Al Nassr, Moussa Diaby Al Ittihad in EA Sports FC 26

The Top 26 rated players from the @spl in #FC26 (Credit: X/@EASPORTSFC)

EA Sports FC 26 is bringing Saudi Pro League stars to fans worldwide. Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman from Al Nassr, Moussa Diaby from Al Ittihad, Malcom and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Al Hilal, N’Golo Kante from Al Ittihad, Theo Hernandez, Joao Cancelo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Roger Ibanez, and Koen Casteels are all featured with updated in-game ratings. Each player showcases their real-life speed, skill, and scoring ability, allowing gamers to recreate Saudi football action in the virtual arena.

Top Saudi Pro League stars in EA Sports FC 26



The Saudi Pro League has become a hub for top football talent. EA FC 26 reflects this by rating players based on their performances in the 2024-25 season. Cristiano Ronaldo, despite being 40, remains a key forward for Al Nassr. Kingsley Coman adds pace and skill on the wings for Al Nassr, while Moussa Diaby flies down the right for Al Ittihad. Fans can now use these players to dominate the virtual pitch.

Striker and winger spotlight: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kingsley Coman, Moussa Diaby



Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr is rated 85 in EA FC 26. His finishing and positioning make him a popular choice for Ultimate Team. Kingsley Coman Al Nassr, rated 83, is known for rapid dribbles and cutback passes. Moussa Diaby Al Ittihad combines 95 pace and 95 acceleration with Quickstep PlayStyle. This makes him nearly unstoppable on the flanks. And together, these attackers offer a balanced mix of experience, speed, and skill for any virtual squad.

Midfield and defensive highlights: Malcom, N’Golo Kante, Theo Hernandez, Joao Cancelo, Koen Casteels



In midfield, Malcom Al Hilal shines with quick acceleration and balance, rated 82, also, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal adds height and strength at 84. At the same time, N’Golo Kante Al Ittihad brings defensive stability with an 85 rating, and at the back, Theo Hernandez Al Hilal (84), Joao Cancelo Al Hilal (84), Kalidou Koulibaly Al Hilal (82), and Roger Ibanez Al Ahli (82) provide versatile defensive options. Koen Casteels Al Qadsiah, rated 82, is the top-rated goalkeeper in the league, dominating the virtual net.Read More: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to Saudi Pro League win