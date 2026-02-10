Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Claudinho's Attempt Saved, Hosts Pile Pressure

Al Sadd players in action in Qatar Stars League. AlsaddSC/X
Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group B match between Tractor Sazi and Al Sadd at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday (February 10, 2026). Languishing in 10th place in the group standings, the hosts cannot afford anything except a victory tonight. They are outside the qualification zone, and only a win can get them back inside top eight if other results go in their favour. Meanwhile, Tractor have already confirmed their ticket to the Round of 16. A win would help them secure a higher seed, which grants them a more favourable draw. Track the live score and updates of the Asian football match with us.
LIVE UPDATES
Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: 40′ | TSA 0-0 SAD|
It has been all Al Sadd in the first half so far. Tractor are yet to register any noticeable offensive move. Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh is the only one who took a shy on the goal but it was off target. Soon after, Al Sadd hit back as Claudinho’s right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Alireza Beiranvand.
Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: 30′ | TSA 0-0 SAD|
Akram Afif continues to create big chances for Al Sadd, although they are yet to open the scoring. Afif assists Boualem Khoukhi, whose header from the centre of the box misses to the left. The game also saw two early subs as Hashim Ali enters the game in place of Giovani. On the other hand, for Tractor, Regi Lushkja replaces Mehdi Torabi.
Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: 20′ | TSA 0-0 SAD|
Al Sadd continues to pile pressure on Tractor with multiple attacking opportunities. First, the man among goals, Rafa Mújica’s left footed shot from the centre of the box goes high and wide to the left. Later, Giovani’s right footed shot from the right side of the box is misses to the right narrowly.
Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: 10′ | TSA 0-0 SAD|
Al Sadd make the first threatening move of the game. Roberto Firmino’s header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Akram Afif with a cross. They have more urgency and more to gain from this game.
Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Kick-Off
The match is underway and both teams are set for a crucial clash in the AFC Champions League elite group B. Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh will have eyes on him as he has been among goals. So will Spanish Rafa Mújica of Al Sadd.
Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Al Sadd Playing XI
Al Sadd Starting XI: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel (Ró-Ró), Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Paulo Otávio, Agustin Soria, Claudinho, Hashim Ali, Roberto Firmino, Akram Afif, Rafa Mújica
Substitutes: Saad Al Sheeb, Yousef Abdulla Baliadeh, Romain Saïss, Abdullah Al-Yazidi, Ahmed Al Hamawende, Ali Asad, Mustafa Mashaal, Mohammed Waad, Hassan Al-Haydos, Tarek Al-Qadi, Yusuf Abdurisag, Giovani
Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor Playing XI
Tractor Sazi Starting XI: Alireza Beiranvand, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Arif Arifovich Sedlar, Milad Naderi, Danial Esmaeilifar, Tomislav Halilović, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Mehdi Torabi, Mehdi Hashemnejad, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Duje Drozdek
Substitutes: Ehsan Najari, Milad Kor, Farshad Faraji, Saeid Karimazar, Sadegh Moharrami, Mahdi Shiri, Shoja Shojaei, Mohammad Mohammadi, Amir Jeddi, Kaveh Masoud, Tomislav Štrkalj, Mehdi Kazemayn
Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Head-To-Head Record
It will be Tractor Sazi’s first-ever professional meeting with Al Sadd. The Tractor usually competes against sides from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, or Uzbekistan in the West Region groups. Meanwhile, Al Sadd generally performs well against Iranian opposition, though matches are almost always tightly contested, defensive battles.
Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The Tractor Sazi vs Al Sadd, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group B match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
It will be shown on iQiyi in China and on DAZN Japan in Japan.
Tractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Hello All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone! We are building up to the start of the AFC Champions League Elite, group B game between Tractor Sazi and Al Sadd. Stay with us for live updates.