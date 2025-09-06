McKee has experienced ups and downs but accepts “everything is a lesson” and there was no suggestion he would give up on his goals.

His appetite for hard work has not waned and after the victory over Frunza showed what he can do, McKee is eager to further repay those who have stood by him.

“Anybody who has stuck to the journey knows it’s turning now and we’re on to a good run,” he continued.

“You just can’t give up, even though it would have been very easy to do so. I know deep down this is everything I want. Stopping before I reach what I want would be impossible.

“I’ve just committed fully to the team at Fight Academy Ireland. If you can hang in there, anywhere in the world will be fine because the level of those mats is so high. Sometimes you feel as though you’re regressing until you get to the fights and deliver a performance.”

McKee intends to fight three times this year and should all go to plan on Saturday, he will seek a return in November or December.

His French opponent is undefeated in 11 professional contests but is yet to fight at this level and the Ballymena man feels his experience will be a key factor.

“I know what it’s like to come in here as a debutant and what it’s like to be short notice,” said McKee.

“I’ve been the guy who has stepped up and flown around the world on six days’ notice.

“I’ve a test but this will be a Rhys McKee performance coming up and whoever is in front of me in the UFC would go the same way.”