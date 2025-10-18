VANCOUVER – Kyle Nelson has flirted with fighting in the lightweight division before, but he’s fully committed starting with Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 262 matchup against Matt Frevola.

Nelson (16-6-1 MMA, 4-5-1 UFC) hasn’t seen action since September 2024, and that’s primarily because he was adjusting his body for a permanent future at 155 pounds. He hopes to get off to a good start when he takes on Frevola (11-5-1 MMA, 5-5-1 UFC) at Rogers Arena (ESPN+).

“I had planned to move up to 155, and I’ve moved up to 155 once or twice before, I took some short notice stuff,” Nelson told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “But this time I feel like like I took the time. I built the right amount of muscle, we’ve got a nice program in place. I feel like this is my real introduction at 155, and I think it took basically a year to do that.”

Nelson, 34, thinks Frevola, 35, is the perfect opponent for this run at lightweight, and he sees a highlight finish on home soil in Canada.

“Excited to get in there with a real ’55er and show what kind of power I have at this weight class,” Nelson said.

To hear more from Nelson, check out his complete UFC Fight Night 262 media day interview above.