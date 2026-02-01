Vargas denies Conceicao's side with dramatic late leveller

Matias Vargas struck in the 99th minute to earn Al-Fateh a dramatic 2-2 draw with Al-Ittihad in Thursday’s Saudi Pro League clash.
Saleh Al Shehri scored twice at Maydan Tamweel Aloula, either side of Mourad Batna’s penalty, to put Al-Ittihad on course for back-to-back league wins.
But Vargas fired in from range in the final seconds, after head coach Jose Gomes had been dismissed for dissent, to snap Al-Fateh’s two-game losing run.
Al Shehri profited from some fine play from Mahamadou Doumbia for his first with 25 minutes played, as a low cross was bundled into his path to fire in from five yards.
Roger Fernandes and Mourad Batna both wasted glorious chances, but the hosts were level with 74 minutes played as Batna made no mistake from the spot after the ball struck Danilo Pereira on the arm.
That was only half the drama, however, as Doumbia’s shot was adjudged to have hit Saeed Baattia on the hand, with Al Shehri sending Pacheco the wrong way from 12 yards to restore Al-Ittihad’s lead.
Then, with nine minutes on the clock in added time, Vargas fired past Predrag Rajkovic from outside the box to spark scenes of delirium among the home fans.
The point leaves Al-Ittihad in sixth place, while Al-Fateh are nine points worse off in ninth.
Data Debrief: Vargas earns rare home draw for Al-Fateh
Al-Ittihad will wonder quite how they failed to come away with all three points, having registered 2.26 expected goals (xG) compared to their opponents’ 1.77.
Vargas’ dramatic strike means Al-Fateh have now drawn a home match for the first time in 16 outings, ending their longest such streak without one.
And after failing to see out the victory, Al-Ittihad have now failed to win their past three away matches in the Pro League, which is their worst run since April 2025.