Five NFL games we can’t wait to watch in the 2025 season The schedule for the 2025 NFL season has been released. Here are a few games on our must-watch list.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the NFL Week 1 games on Sept. 7 including time, TV channels, streaming information and NFL Week 1 announcers.

There are 13 games on the NFL Week 1 schedule today, and several of them are very intriguing ones.

There are eight games in the early NFL game window today, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants at Washington Commanders.

There are four games in the late window, including the San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers. The day concludes with the Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football matchup.

CBS has coverage of the Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams.

FOX will carry the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants at Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks.

NBC will air the Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game.

Today’s NFL games can be seen on sites that stream NBC, FOX and CBS, including FUBO, which offers a free trial (FOX, CBS, NBC), Peacock (NBC), Paramount+ (CBS) and Sling (FOX).

The early games (Buccaneers vs Falcons, Bengals vs Browns, Dolphins vs Colts, Panthers vs Jaguars, Raiders vs Patriots, Cardinals vs Saints, Steelers vs Jets, Giants vs Commanders) all start at 10 a.m. MST (1 p.m. ET).

The late games have two different start times, with Titans vs Broncos and 49ers vs Seahawks starting at 1:05 p.m. MST (4:05 p.m. ET) and Lions vs Packers and Texans vs Rams starting at 1:25 p.m. MST (4:25 p.m. ET).

The Sunday Night Football game (Ravens vs Bills) starts at 5:20 p.m. MST (8:20 p.m. ET).

What’s the NFL schedule today? (all times MST)

