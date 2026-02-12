Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio

Most shops are on a first-come, first-served basis
SAN ANTONIO – As Friday the 13th nears, several tattoo shops are preparing to celebrate the day by offering some discounted tattoo specials.
This year, there will be three Friday the 13ths, including this upcoming Friday and ones in March and November.
KSAT has compiled a list of tattoo parlors that plan to participate in the upcoming Friday the 13th.
Here’s where to find discounted tattoo specials:
-
ALTAR Tattoo Studio will offer deals from Feb. 10-15 on a first-come, first-served basis. The shop will offer special flash deals starting from $31. ALTAR is located at 14751 Old Bandera Road, Unit 3101.
-
Cherubs Tattoo will offer $20 selected tattoos and piercings on Friday. The shop is located at 1601 Guadalupe St.
-
Into The Void Tattoo will offer $130 black-and-gray or color tattoos about palm size, starting at 11 a.m. Friday. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis. The shop is located at 1016 S. Presa St.
-
Master Minds Tattoo will offer Friday the 13th deals from Feb. 13-15, noon to midnight daily, on a first-come, first-served basis. Designs will cost between $20-$100. The shop is located at 13231 Nacogdoches Road.
-
Nite Owl Tattoo Studio is offering $20 and $40 tattoo deals from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday at both locations. Appointments are required. The studios are located at 7121 U.S. Highway 90, Ste 230 and 1816 Fredericksburg Road.
-
Reflection Ink Tattoo Shop will offer $20 tattoos on Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. The shop is located at 7405 W. U.S. Highway 90.
-
Twisted Tattoo San Antonio will offer Friday the 13th deals from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tattoos are by appointment only, with limited spots available. The shop is located at 1031 Patricia, Ste. 100.
-
Element Tattoo will offer palm-sized, fully colored “Love and Hate”-themed tattoos for Valentine’s Day and Friday the 13th, for $130. The shop at 4741 Fredericksburg Road is also offering two gap-filler tattoos in one color for $100. Both deals will be available on Friday, the 13th, and Saturday, Feb. 14.
-
Black Magick Tattoos on 6351 Montgomery Drive will be offering flash tattoos on Friday the 13th, with $20 and $40 options available and no limit on the amount you can get. Doors will open at noon and end with the last client. Custom designs are up to the artists and you can only get this deal by walking in on a first-come, first-served basis.
-
Voodoo Tattoos at 202 Aransas Avenue will have $20 flash tattoo deals from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday the 13th. You can choose from over 200 tattoo designs. The shop will also have basic piercings for $20. While minors will not be allowed to get tattoos, they can get piercings with proper paperwork and a guardian present. Free raffles and door prizes will be available. Plus, if you shred a picture of your ex, you can get $5 off your next tattoo or piercing.
-
From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Ink Therapy Tattoo Studio at 1419 Commercial Avenue, Suite 116, will have flash tattoo deals on Friday the 13th. All flash tattoos will be $20, but you can also get two-by-two tattoos and small name tattoos for the same prices. This is on a walk-in only, first-come, first-served basis. You can not make an appointment for this deal.
-
Trap House Inc will be offering select flash tattoos and basic piercings for $20 at both of its locations. These are at 2732 West Southcross Boulevard and at 910 Southeast Military Drive, inside Pica Pica Plaza. On Friday the 13th, the shops will have live music and local vendors while you wait on a first-come, first-served basis. As a note, this is a cash-only event, and if you want a tattoo, you must be 18 or older.
-
PakMan Ink Tattoo Studio at 13519 Nacogdoches Road will have an all-day tattoo special on Friday the 13th. You can get select designs for $13, plus a $7 tip. There will also be other tattoos for $20, $50 and $100. The shop will have brisket plates for sale. Keep in mind, these deals are on a first-come, first-served basis.
-
The Tat Studio in Pleasanton will have Friday the 13th tattoo deals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The shop on 1342 Goodwin Street will offer $20 ($13 + $7 tip), $40 ($31 +$9 tip) and $80 gumball designs. As a note, tips are mandatory.
This list will be updated as more tattoo parlors reach out to participate. If you own a participating shop and want to be included, reach out to KSAT at news@ksat.com.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT – All rights reserved.