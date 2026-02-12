Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio

CoperFarma UbirataOnline Banner
12/02/2026
Últimas Notícias: Lucro do Assaí despenca no 4º trimestre, impactado por baixa contábil | EmpresasWhere to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San AntonioHilary Duff sets her first Michigan concert dates in 20-plus yearsBloco da Inclusão reúne 200 foliões em ginásio de Curitiba‘Do Not Drive’ warning issued for some vehicles with recalled Takata airbagsRain Annihilation in Reign of the Warlock — Diablo II: Resurrected — Blizzard NewsExpert Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmSwiatek holds off Kasatkina, sets Doha meeting with SakkariPrazo para 2ª parcela do IPVA 2026 de placas 7 e 8 termina nesta quintaCooper Woods wins Australia’s first gold of 2026 Milano Cortina Winter OlympicsUPF terá recesso acadêmico no Carnaval – UPF“Landman”’s Michelle Randolph Admits She Asked Her On-Screen Dad Billy Bob Thornton If He ‘Drank Angelina Jolie’s Blood’Inscrições para concurso com 641 vagas para a Secretaria da Saúde terminam nesta quintaComunidade Menonita de Witmarsum é reconhecida como povo tradicional do ParanáIs It Too Late To Buy Tesla Stock After the Surge?Prediction: This AI Stock Will Soar After Feb. 25. Here’s Why.Why cracking the Nancy Guthrie case has been so hardEn Racing están atentos: el delantero que ya mira Costas y MilitoItaly bowl; Nepal bring in Rajbanshi for MallaItaly’s plan against Nepal – ‘Back ourselves, be more brave, take the game on’‘Torcida da Ana Paula vai me tirar’ · Notícias da TVVai curtir o Carnaval? Veja 7 dicas para não cair em golpesDense Fog Advisory Overnight : NorthEscambia.comZhipu leads rally in Chinese AI stocks, surging 30%, as a wave of new releases hits marketCarnaval em SP tem previsão de sol, calor e chuvas à tarde – 12/02/2026 – CotidianoWhat To Do After A Truck AccidentCarnaval no Largo da Ordem tem horário definido para acabarnordeste sports net apostas onlineATP Rotterdam Best Bets Including Khachanov vs MunarAnyone win Powerball last night?A history-making American duo settled for silver but they might have just started a curling revolutionReal Estate Services Stocks Sink in Latest ‘AI Scare Trade’Spurs’ Wembanyama drops 40 in 26 minutes vs. Lakers, wanted moreGuarda Municipal mobiliza 100 agentes para segurança no Carnaval de CuritibaWarriors’ Pat Spencer’s rise to the NBA fueled by competitive fire: ‘I go apes—’Inside the ugly split between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors7 dicas para proteger o cabelo do sol, do mar e do cloro no verãoTexas Tech 78-44 Colorado (Feb 11, 2026) Game RecapMandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith nearly lost their dream home in the LA fires. Here’s how they rebuiltComo Bad Bunny atesta crise no domínio dos EUA na música – 11/02/2026 – IlustradaResultado Lotofácil 3611: veja números desta quarta-feiraSpencer Pratt vows to work with federal government on ICE enforcement as LA mayor candidateLincoln Cosby commits to Michigan, reclassifies into 2026 classFigure skating: Italy takes ice dance lead in front of home crowdInfluenciadora de comida morre nas Filipinas após consumir caranguejo tóxico para vídeoJose Alvarado calls Knicks’ MSG debut ‘one for the books’Quina 6951: confira dezenas desta quarta-feiraFebruary 10, 2026 – Nancy Guthrie caseMax e Gloria Cavalera lamentam a morte da filha Christina: “Sentiremos sua falta”Skier von Allmen wins 3rd gold of Olympics; Cochran-Siegle 2ndCarnaval cheio de energia: 7 receitas com carboidratos para manter o piqueJane Fonda’s Favorite L’Oréal Paris Moisturizer Is $18‘Avatar’ Sequels Are Getting Harder to JustifyWhy High Potential Isn’t Airing New Episodes On ABC For A While, And When It’ll ReturnRússia inicia seleção de pacientes para vacina personalizada contra câncer de cólon – Diário da GuanabaraShaun White’s ex sizzles in ‘the silence’ in tight black dress while he’s at OlympicsCarnaval no Centro de Curitiba terá ruas bloqueadas; veja quaisMPPR recorre de decisão que suspendeu afastamento das funções de dois vereadores de Toledo denunciados pelo crime de corrupção passivaHGTV’s Nicole Curtis Caught Using N-Word in Shocking TapeHawks Announce Final Playing Status For Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Dyson Daniels In Tonight’s GameMagic 118-99 Bucks (Feb 9, 2026) Game RecapKonami fará transmissão de Silent Hill: Townfall na quinta-feira (12)Copel é multada em mais de R$ 1 milhão por fios soltos em MaringáWitness the Diablo 30th Anniversary Spotlight — Diablo Immortal — Blizzard NewsFaleceu nesta terça-feira (10) o Almirante de Esquadra Julio Soares de Moura Neto: um estrategista do mar brasileiroFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta quarta-feira (11/02)Maryland men’s basketball vs. Iowa previewJeremy Sochan trade saga ends in whimper, Spurs stand pat at NBA trade deadlineCNJ aposenta desembargador que, em 40 minutos, deu HC a membro do PCCWhy AppLovin Stock Was Moving Higher TodayPromotoria de Justiça de Fazenda Rio Grande divulga contatos para eventuais denúncias contra integrante de igreja investigado por estupros de vulnerávelTIME100 Health: Eric Dane | TIME5 dicas para ter mais energia e curtir o Carnaval até o fimArsenal vs Man City Carabao Cup Final tickets have been released early | Football | SportJames Milner – Has Premier League record pursuit become a problem for Brighton?Access DeniedBrewers To Sign Gary SánchezCrystal Palace v Burnley: Key stats and talking pointsCuritiba realiza blitz educativa com instalação de antenas corta-pipasTame Impala Teases Australia TourConfiança finaliza preparação e encara Dorense em jogo decisivo pelo SergipanoZheng holds on in three to set up meeting with Rybakina in DohaProjeto gratuito cria identidade digital para veículos do ParanáReliever Evan Phillips, Dodgers reach 1-year contractCherki, Dias Among Recalls—Injury News, Predicted LineupLuuk Brouwers kijkt uit naar een buitenlands avontuur: “Niet met de pet naar gooien om vertrek af te dwingen”os 3 pilares para perfeiçãoVídeo Promo Online com Criador de Vídeo IA: Guia Atualizado para Criar Vídeos Promocionais de Alto ImpactoBodybuilder Jayne Trcka, Miss Mann in ‘Scary Movie,’ Cause Of Death ReleasedLive Nation settlement talks are dividing Trump’s Justice DepartmentFree ticket sales begin for the home match against Ferencvaros2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Slovakia, Finland to meet in openerCachorro andando em círculos pode indicar problema? Entenda as causas e quando se preocuparLight showers, chances of thundestorms and gusty winds – NBC 7 San DiegoCarnaval de Salvador tem camarote a R$ 4 mil e abadá por quase R$ 2 mil; veja valoresEdição traz questões sobre crianças e adolescentes nos eventos de CarnavalCody Rhodes Faced Travel Issues While Dating Former WWE Divas ChampionWinter Olympics 2026: Matt Graham and Jakara Anthony reach moguls finals, Cam Bolton and Misaki Vaughan injuredBairros de Curitiba e mais cidades sem água nesta quinta-feira (12/02)IRIM11 negocia com forte desconto patrimonial e dividendos elevados após reestruturação
Ubiratã Online News
12/02/2026
Últimas Notícias: Lucro do Assaí despenca no 4º trimestre, impactado por baixa contábil | EmpresasWhere to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San AntonioHilary Duff sets her first Michigan concert dates in 20-plus yearsBloco da Inclusão reúne 200 foliões em ginásio de Curitiba‘Do Not Drive’ warning issued for some vehicles with recalled Takata airbagsRain Annihilation in Reign of the Warlock — Diablo II: Resurrected — Blizzard NewsExpert Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmSwiatek holds off Kasatkina, sets Doha meeting with SakkariPrazo para 2ª parcela do IPVA 2026 de placas 7 e 8 termina nesta quintaCooper Woods wins Australia’s first gold of 2026 Milano Cortina Winter OlympicsUPF terá recesso acadêmico no Carnaval – UPF“Landman”’s Michelle Randolph Admits She Asked Her On-Screen Dad Billy Bob Thornton If He ‘Drank Angelina Jolie’s Blood’Inscrições para concurso com 641 vagas para a Secretaria da Saúde terminam nesta quintaComunidade Menonita de Witmarsum é reconhecida como povo tradicional do ParanáIs It Too Late To Buy Tesla Stock After the Surge?Prediction: This AI Stock Will Soar After Feb. 25. Here’s Why.Why cracking the Nancy Guthrie case has been so hardEn Racing están atentos: el delantero que ya mira Costas y MilitoItaly bowl; Nepal bring in Rajbanshi for MallaItaly’s plan against Nepal – ‘Back ourselves, be more brave, take the game on’‘Torcida da Ana Paula vai me tirar’ · Notícias da TVVai curtir o Carnaval? Veja 7 dicas para não cair em golpesDense Fog Advisory Overnight : NorthEscambia.comZhipu leads rally in Chinese AI stocks, surging 30%, as a wave of new releases hits marketCarnaval em SP tem previsão de sol, calor e chuvas à tarde – 12/02/2026 – CotidianoWhat To Do After A Truck AccidentCarnaval no Largo da Ordem tem horário definido para acabarnordeste sports net apostas onlineATP Rotterdam Best Bets Including Khachanov vs MunarAnyone win Powerball last night?A history-making American duo settled for silver but they might have just started a curling revolutionReal Estate Services Stocks Sink in Latest ‘AI Scare Trade’Spurs’ Wembanyama drops 40 in 26 minutes vs. Lakers, wanted moreGuarda Municipal mobiliza 100 agentes para segurança no Carnaval de CuritibaWarriors’ Pat Spencer’s rise to the NBA fueled by competitive fire: ‘I go apes—’Inside the ugly split between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors7 dicas para proteger o cabelo do sol, do mar e do cloro no verãoTexas Tech 78-44 Colorado (Feb 11, 2026) Game RecapMandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith nearly lost their dream home in the LA fires. Here’s how they rebuiltComo Bad Bunny atesta crise no domínio dos EUA na música – 11/02/2026 – IlustradaResultado Lotofácil 3611: veja números desta quarta-feiraSpencer Pratt vows to work with federal government on ICE enforcement as LA mayor candidateLincoln Cosby commits to Michigan, reclassifies into 2026 classFigure skating: Italy takes ice dance lead in front of home crowdInfluenciadora de comida morre nas Filipinas após consumir caranguejo tóxico para vídeoJose Alvarado calls Knicks’ MSG debut ‘one for the books’Quina 6951: confira dezenas desta quarta-feiraFebruary 10, 2026 – Nancy Guthrie caseMax e Gloria Cavalera lamentam a morte da filha Christina: “Sentiremos sua falta”Skier von Allmen wins 3rd gold of Olympics; Cochran-Siegle 2ndCarnaval cheio de energia: 7 receitas com carboidratos para manter o piqueJane Fonda’s Favorite L’Oréal Paris Moisturizer Is $18‘Avatar’ Sequels Are Getting Harder to JustifyWhy High Potential Isn’t Airing New Episodes On ABC For A While, And When It’ll ReturnRússia inicia seleção de pacientes para vacina personalizada contra câncer de cólon – Diário da GuanabaraShaun White’s ex sizzles in ‘the silence’ in tight black dress while he’s at OlympicsCarnaval no Centro de Curitiba terá ruas bloqueadas; veja quaisMPPR recorre de decisão que suspendeu afastamento das funções de dois vereadores de Toledo denunciados pelo crime de corrupção passivaHGTV’s Nicole Curtis Caught Using N-Word in Shocking TapeHawks Announce Final Playing Status For Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Dyson Daniels In Tonight’s GameMagic 118-99 Bucks (Feb 9, 2026) Game RecapKonami fará transmissão de Silent Hill: Townfall na quinta-feira (12)Copel é multada em mais de R$ 1 milhão por fios soltos em MaringáWitness the Diablo 30th Anniversary Spotlight — Diablo Immortal — Blizzard NewsFaleceu nesta terça-feira (10) o Almirante de Esquadra Julio Soares de Moura Neto: um estrategista do mar brasileiroFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta quarta-feira (11/02)Maryland men’s basketball vs. Iowa previewJeremy Sochan trade saga ends in whimper, Spurs stand pat at NBA trade deadlineCNJ aposenta desembargador que, em 40 minutos, deu HC a membro do PCCWhy AppLovin Stock Was Moving Higher TodayPromotoria de Justiça de Fazenda Rio Grande divulga contatos para eventuais denúncias contra integrante de igreja investigado por estupros de vulnerávelTIME100 Health: Eric Dane | TIME5 dicas para ter mais energia e curtir o Carnaval até o fimArsenal vs Man City Carabao Cup Final tickets have been released early | Football | SportJames Milner – Has Premier League record pursuit become a problem for Brighton?Access DeniedBrewers To Sign Gary SánchezCrystal Palace v Burnley: Key stats and talking pointsCuritiba realiza blitz educativa com instalação de antenas corta-pipasTame Impala Teases Australia TourConfiança finaliza preparação e encara Dorense em jogo decisivo pelo SergipanoZheng holds on in three to set up meeting with Rybakina in DohaProjeto gratuito cria identidade digital para veículos do ParanáReliever Evan Phillips, Dodgers reach 1-year contractCherki, Dias Among Recalls—Injury News, Predicted LineupLuuk Brouwers kijkt uit naar een buitenlands avontuur: “Niet met de pet naar gooien om vertrek af te dwingen”os 3 pilares para perfeiçãoVídeo Promo Online com Criador de Vídeo IA: Guia Atualizado para Criar Vídeos Promocionais de Alto ImpactoBodybuilder Jayne Trcka, Miss Mann in ‘Scary Movie,’ Cause Of Death ReleasedLive Nation settlement talks are dividing Trump’s Justice DepartmentFree ticket sales begin for the home match against Ferencvaros2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Slovakia, Finland to meet in openerCachorro andando em círculos pode indicar problema? Entenda as causas e quando se preocuparLight showers, chances of thundestorms and gusty winds – NBC 7 San DiegoCarnaval de Salvador tem camarote a R$ 4 mil e abadá por quase R$ 2 mil; veja valoresEdição traz questões sobre crianças e adolescentes nos eventos de CarnavalCody Rhodes Faced Travel Issues While Dating Former WWE Divas ChampionWinter Olympics 2026: Matt Graham and Jakara Anthony reach moguls finals, Cam Bolton and Misaki Vaughan injuredBairros de Curitiba e mais cidades sem água nesta quinta-feira (12/02)IRIM11 negocia com forte desconto patrimonial e dividendos elevados após reestruturação
Ubiratã Online News

Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio

Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio

  • February 12, 2026
Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio


Most shops are on a first-come, first-served basis

Tattoo gun (pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – As Friday the 13th nears, several tattoo shops are preparing to celebrate the day by offering some discounted tattoo specials.

This year, there will be three Friday the 13ths, including this upcoming Friday and ones in March and November.

KSAT has compiled a list of tattoo parlors that plan to participate in the upcoming Friday the 13th.

Here’s where to find discounted tattoo specials:

  • ALTAR Tattoo Studio will offer deals from Feb. 10-15 on a first-come, first-served basis. The shop will offer special flash deals starting from $31. ALTAR is located at 14751 Old Bandera Road, Unit 3101.
  • Cherubs Tattoo will offer $20 selected tattoos and piercings on Friday. The shop is located at 1601 Guadalupe St.
  • Into The Void Tattoo will offer $130 black-and-gray or color tattoos about palm size, starting at 11 a.m. Friday. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis. The shop is located at 1016 S. Presa St.
  • Master Minds Tattoo will offer Friday the 13th deals from Feb. 13-15, noon to midnight daily, on a first-come, first-served basis. Designs will cost between $20-$100. The shop is located at 13231 Nacogdoches Road.
  • Nite Owl Tattoo Studio is offering $20 and $40 tattoo deals from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday at both locations. Appointments are required. The studios are located at 7121 U.S. Highway 90, Ste 230 and 1816 Fredericksburg Road.
  • Reflection Ink Tattoo Shop will offer $20 tattoos on Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. The shop is located at 7405 W. U.S. Highway 90.
  • Twisted Tattoo San Antonio will offer Friday the 13th deals from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tattoos are by appointment only, with limited spots available. The shop is located at 1031 Patricia, Ste. 100.
  • Element Tattoo will offer palm-sized, fully colored “Love and Hate”-themed tattoos for Valentine’s Day and Friday the 13th, for $130. The shop at 4741 Fredericksburg Road is also offering two gap-filler tattoos in one color for $100. Both deals will be available on Friday, the 13th, and Saturday, Feb. 14.
  • Black Magick Tattoos on 6351 Montgomery Drive will be offering flash tattoos on Friday the 13th, with $20 and $40 options available and no limit on the amount you can get. Doors will open at noon and end with the last client. Custom designs are up to the artists and you can only get this deal by walking in on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Voodoo Tattoos at 202 Aransas Avenue will have $20 flash tattoo deals from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday the 13th. You can choose from over 200 tattoo designs. The shop will also have basic piercings for $20. While minors will not be allowed to get tattoos, they can get piercings with proper paperwork and a guardian present. Free raffles and door prizes will be available. Plus, if you shred a picture of your ex, you can get $5 off your next tattoo or piercing.
  • From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Ink Therapy Tattoo Studio at 1419 Commercial Avenue, Suite 116, will have flash tattoo deals on Friday the 13th. All flash tattoos will be $20, but you can also get two-by-two tattoos and small name tattoos for the same prices. This is on a walk-in only, first-come, first-served basis. You can not make an appointment for this deal.
  • Trap House Inc will be offering select flash tattoos and basic piercings for $20 at both of its locations. These are at 2732 West Southcross Boulevard and at 910 Southeast Military Drive, inside Pica Pica Plaza. On Friday the 13th, the shops will have live music and local vendors while you wait on a first-come, first-served basis. As a note, this is a cash-only event, and if you want a tattoo, you must be 18 or older.
  • PakMan Ink Tattoo Studio at 13519 Nacogdoches Road will have an all-day tattoo special on Friday the 13th. You can get select designs for $13, plus a $7 tip. There will also be other tattoos for $20, $50 and $100. The shop will have brisket plates for sale. Keep in mind, these deals are on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The Tat Studio in Pleasanton will have Friday the 13th tattoo deals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The shop on 1342 Goodwin Street will offer $20 ($13 + $7 tip), $40 ($31 +$9 tip) and $80 gumball designs. As a note, tips are mandatory.

This list will be updated as more tattoo parlors reach out to participate. If you own a participating shop and want to be included, reach out to KSAT at news@ksat.com.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT – All rights reserved.





Source link

Relacionados

Hilary Duff sets her first Michigan concert dates in 20-plus years
  • February 12, 2026
Hilary Duff sets her first Michigan concert dates in 20-plus years

Former teen star is hitting the road on the tour behind her new album, “Luck… or Something.” Hilary Duff will perform her first area concert in more than 20 years…

Leia Mais

Continue Lendo
Swiatek holds off Kasatkina, sets Doha meeting with Sakkari
  • February 12, 2026
Swiatek holds off Kasatkina, sets Doha meeting with Sakkari

Top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open with a three-set win over Australia’s Daria Kasatkina on Wednesday in Doha. Swiatek had not…

Leia Mais

Continue Lendo

Outras Notícias

Brasil

Lucro do Assaí despenca no 4º trimestre, impactado por baixa contábil | Empresas

  • February 12, 2026
Lucro do Assaí despenca no 4º trimestre, impactado por baixa contábil | Empresas
Mundo

Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio

  • February 12, 2026
Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio
Mundo

Hilary Duff sets her first Michigan concert dates in 20-plus years

  • February 12, 2026
Hilary Duff sets her first Michigan concert dates in 20-plus years
Paraná

Bloco da Inclusão reúne 200 foliões em ginásio de Curitiba

  • February 12, 2026
Bloco da Inclusão reúne 200 foliões em ginásio de Curitiba
Europe

‘Do Not Drive’ warning issued for some vehicles with recalled Takata airbags

  • February 12, 2026
‘Do Not Drive’ warning issued for some vehicles with recalled Takata airbags
Brasil

Rain Annihilation in Reign of the Warlock — Diablo II: Resurrected — Blizzard News

  • February 12, 2026
Rain Annihilation in Reign of the Warlock — Diablo II: Resurrected — Blizzard News
Europe

Expert Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • February 12, 2026
Expert Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Mundo

Swiatek holds off Kasatkina, sets Doha meeting with Sakkari

  • February 12, 2026
Swiatek holds off Kasatkina, sets Doha meeting with Sakkari
Paraná

Prazo para 2ª parcela do IPVA 2026 de placas 7 e 8 termina nesta quinta

  • February 12, 2026
Prazo para 2ª parcela do IPVA 2026 de placas 7 e 8 termina nesta quinta
Mundo

Cooper Woods wins Australia’s first gold of 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

  • February 12, 2026
Cooper Woods wins Australia’s first gold of 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

Cookies Policy - Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy