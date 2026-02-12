DHS hearing, Homan in Minnesota

Stay up to date with live coverage of the Trump administration and national politics Thursday, as President Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin will convene at the White House to announce the rollback of an Obama-era climate change finding that led to billions of dollars in new regulations being imposed unilaterally.
Meanwhile, Minnesota and immigration enforcement officials appear before the Senate Homeland Security Committee after border czar Tom Homan announced that the surge of personnel to Minneapolis is winding down.
