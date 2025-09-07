A very special Qualifying lap from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sees him on pole for the Italian Grand Prix – just 0.077s ahead of McLaren rival Lando Norris, who edged out team mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri by a similarly close margin.
Ferrari have hope of podium glory in their home race, with Charles Leclerc starting fourth. Team mate Lewis Hamilton qualified right behind the Monagasque driver, but drops to 10th on the grid thanks to the yellow-flag penalty he picked up at the last round.
That means the Mercedes of George Russell and local hero Kimi Antonelli make up row three, followed by Kick Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto in a stunning P7, just ahead his manager Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda completes the top ten.
It’s been a tough home weekend for Italian team Racing Bulls so far. Liam Lawson qualified last, while team mate – and podium star last time out – Isack Hadjar was 16th but he will start from the pit lane after taking on a new power unit.
There’s also a new power unit – and hence pit-lane start – for Alpine’s Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman had originally qualified 19th, one place behind team mate Franco Colapinto.
The 2025 Italian Grand Prix starts at 1500 local time. Be sure to join our live coverage from 1400 here.