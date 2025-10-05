The Orlando Magic are coming into this season after having a pretty average regular season last time. They had a 41-41 record, forcing the Magic to make one of the biggest splashes of the NBA offseason. This led to a blockbuster trade that brought Desmond Bane in a blockbuster trade from the Memphis Grizzlies. Bane brings an elite shooting (41% from the three-point line) to a team that desperately needed it, having finished last in the league in three-pointers made (921) and percentage (31.8%) last season.

Naturally, all eyes are now on the Magic’s preseason opener against the Miami Heat in Puerto Rico, which serves as the first chance to see this new look roster in action. The key question for fans is whether their major new acquisition will be on the court for his highly anticipated debut.

Is Desmond Bane playing vs the Heat?

Yes, Desmond Bane is expected to make his Orlando Magic debut against the Miami Heat. The guard is not listed on the team’s injury report and has been a full participant in training camp. Multiple projections have him slotted into the starting lineup alongside the team’s established stars. The anticipation for Bane’s first appearance in a Magic uniform is high throughout the organization. Team president Jeff Weltman previously emphasized the significance of the acquisition by stating:

“Over his five years in the NBA, Desmond has distinguished himself as one of the elite guards in our league.” Amid the hype and expectations, the preseason game will offer the first glimpse of how his skills will integrate with the existing core.

Bane’s recovery from the various ailments that affected his final season in Memphis appears to be complete. He brings a career average of 17.8 points, playing 313 games. On top of that, he has a remarkable 48.4% FG and 41% shooting from three-point range to a Magic team that ranked dead last in that category. His expected debut in San Juan is the first step in addressing that critical weakness.

Orlando Magic injury report and roster updates for upcoming game

While Bane is set to play, the Magic will be without two key rotation players for the preseason opener. Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner have both been ruled out due to knee issues, with no particular timeline as of now. Suggs’ absence is particularly notable as he was having a breakout season before his injury, averaging 16.2 points per game in his 35 games.

Suggs underwent a complex knee surgery to address cartilage damage, and his recovery timeline remains cautious. Wagner’s knee issue, while not considered long-term, will keep him sidelined for this initial exhibition contest. Their absences will test the team’s depth early in the preseason schedule.

The available roster still features a strong core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr., all of whom are healthy and expected to start. With Suggs out, Anthony Black is projected to start alongside Bane. The team’s depth will also get an early test, providing minutes for newer additions like veteran Tyus Jones.

Championship expectations and season outlook without key players

The Magic enter this season with significantly raised expectations, fueled by the Bane trade and the development of their young stars. Paolo Banchero has been vocal about the team’s ambitions, telling The Athletic, “I believe we should be a deep playoff team… Ideally, that leads to the Finals.” This confidence reflects the organization’s shift from rebuilder to potential contender.

The team currently holds +2200 odds to win the NBA championship according to SI.com, positioning them as a dark horse candidate in the Eastern Conference. The goal is clearly to advance beyond the first round, where they’ve been eliminated the past two seasons. And to achieve that, managing health will be crucial to meeting these elevated expectations.

Last season, the Magic dealt with 118 missed games due to injury among key players [Paolo Banchero (34), Franz Wagner (16), Jalen Suggs (7), and Moe Wagner (11)]. With such an injury-prone lineup, their depth will be tested time and again, and the ultimate win will be a deep playoff run with a fully healthy squad.