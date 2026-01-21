‘We weren’t clinical enough’published at 21:13 GMT
FT: Man City 0-1 Chelsea
Man City forward Lauren Hemp speaking at full-time:
“It’s very frustrating. I thought we were the better team, created a lot of chances, kept the ball well but we weren’t clinical enough and that cost us the game.
“I’m so proud of the team, we put in a great performance. There are fine details we didn’t get right. It’s hard, because we haven’t lost in a while. We will take the positives and take that into the weekend.
“Against a team like that we need to put away some chances. They are a top team, they scored a good goal, but it could have been stopped. We’ll come back stronger, we know what it takes to win. We played some really good stuff tonight.
“I though we were great in both halves, the defence did really well and stopped them progressing forwards.
“Now we have to focus on the league where we are in a great position. I’m really excited to play against Chelsea again.”