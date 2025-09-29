It was a very busy spring and summer as Bridgerton season four production came to a close. Which is why it’s taken us so long to get you what we know you want. Need. Desire. More of the more only we can give you! A busy little bee was kind enough to take a break during postproduction to drop off just one sweet photo …

In this dazzling photo, we get to see a different side (literally) of the Lady in Silver for the first time since we were introduced to her earlier this year. She is the epitome of confidence and grace, even from behind.

For its fourth season, Shondaland, Netflix, and showrunner Jess Brownell’s Bridgerton returns with all the pomp and circumstance as usual — but with a heart-wrenching fairy tale at the center. The spare Bridgerton brother (as he calls himself), Benedict (Luke Thompson), is still refusing his mother’s wishes to settle down. Rather, he’s acting like a rake all around town. But at the season’s first ball — a masquerade held by none other than Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) — that all changes. Benedict is taken aback by his encounter with the Lady in Silver, a mysterious attendee who quickly catches the attention of the ton. As quickly as she comes into his life, though, she vanishes. And in her place is a plucky young maid named Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), who is stuck under the employ of the formidable Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung).

Bridgerton season four brings some serious conflict for Benedict between his affection for this intriguing maid and his fantasy of the Lady in Silver. He’s unaware that they are the same person, so can the budding relationship between the two survive? Can true love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?

So many questions — and how soon they’ll be answered in 2026! Along for the ride, of course, is our captivating cast of characters, including the Bridgertons, the Featheringtons, and the new additions of the Penwood House. And there will even be stories from another side of the ton we’ve yet to see — the working class. So, strap on your feathers, dust off those shoe clips, and ready your best disguise as Bridgerton prepares to take us on another journey into the heart of London’s Regency-era gossip and gallantry, romance, and ridicule.

Valentina Valentini is a London-based entertainment, travel, and food writer and is also a senior contributor to Shondaland. Elsewhere, she has written for Vanity Fair, Vulture, Variety, Thrillist, Heated, and The Washington Post. Her personal essays can be read in the Los Angeles Times and Longreads.