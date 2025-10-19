BRYAN MBEUMO is quietly trying to convince Carlos Baleba to join him at Manchester United.

Mbeumo, 26, and Brighton midfielder Baleba have become closer while on international duty during Cameroon’s African World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sign up for the newsletter Thank you!

And United’s £71million summer signing could be the perfect person to persuade Baleba to swap the Amex for Old Trafford.

Inside sources say Mbeumo has been sharing the delights of joining a mammoth club like United and is like a “big brother” to 21-year-old Baleba.

Despite United’s inconsistent performances, Mbeumo has been a standout player, scoring his first club league goal in United’s 3-2 win against Burnley.

The winger has been trying to encourage Baleba to push for a move in the January window, although any transfer would most likely take place next summer.

Amorim‘s side were linked with the Seagulls’ holding midfielder in the summer but did not put forward an official bid, having already spent over £200million on Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Mbeumo wasn’t put off by United’s worst ever Prem season last term, instead rejecting approaches from Tottenham and Arsenal in order to join Amorim’s side.

Mbeumo was seen consoling Baleba, and shielding him from a pitch invasion, after Cameroon suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to minnows Cape Verde in September.

The win has since helped Cape Verde, an island located in the Atlantic Ocean with a population of 600,000, to qualify for their first ever World Cup this week.

United are closely monitoring Baleba’s progress, with Brighton – who are keen to hold on to him – set to demand at least £100m.

United are on the hunt for a dynamic midfielder, with Amorim constantly shifting his 3-4-2-1 pivot partner next to skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Baleba is another example of Brighton’s impressive scouting system, signed as a replacement for then-British record transfer Moises Caicedo – who, in turn, took the place of Yves Bissouma after a big money move to Spurs.

After Mbeumo scored in a 2-0 win over Mauritius last week, Cameroon were held to a goalless draw by Angola on Monday, leaving them four points adrift of group winners Cape Verde.

Cameroon’s World Cup fate will now depend on a four-team playoff next month, with Nigeria, Congo DR and Gabon also in the hunt for the last remaining spot.