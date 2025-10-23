Concacaf has announced that the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup series between O&M FC and Cibao FC has been rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions expected to impact the Dominican Republic as a result of Tropical Storm Melissa.
The match at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, originally scheduled for today, Oct. 23, will now take place on Thursday, Oct. 30, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
The return leg at Estadio Cibao, originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 30, has also been rescheduled; the match will now take place on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. local (6 p.m. ET).
The decision to reschedule the matches was made after consultation with local authorities, and in close coordination with the participating clubs, in order to ensure the safety of all parties.
