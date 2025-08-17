A flash flood on Saturday has resulted in the deaths of eight campers on the outskirts of Bayan Nur City in North China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region, local authorities said on Sunday.
The incident occurred around 10 pm when a flash flood hit the upper reaches of a river in Urat Middle Banner, leading to 13 people camping in the area reported missing following the flood.
As of 10 am on Sunday, one person has been rescued, eight have been confirmed dead, and four remain missing. Search and rescue operations for the missing individuals are currently underway.
In response to the incident, the Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched a task force to the site to oversee rescue efforts. Local firefighting and rescue teams mobilized specialized personnel to handle the emergency.