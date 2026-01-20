• NBA All-Star 2026: Complete coverage
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the way as the NBA on Monday announced the starters for the 2026 All-Star Game.
Ten All-Star starters were announced, with five from each conference.
The 75th All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 15 (5 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock) at the Inuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
Eastern Conference All-Star starters
• Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks
• Jaylen Brown | Boston Celtics
• Jalen Brunson | New York Knicks
• Cade Cunningham | Detroit Pistons
• Tyrese Maxey | Philadelphia 76ers
Western Conference All-Star starters
• Stephen Curry | Golden State Warriors
• Luka Dončić | Los Angeles Lakers
• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Oklahoma City Thunder
• Nikola Jokić | Denver Nuggets
• Victor Wembanyama | San Antonio Spurs
Wembanyama won a tiebreaker with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to snag a starting spot in the Western Conference.
Three voting groups determined the starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game:
▪️ Fans (50%)
▪️ NBA players (25%)
▪️ Media panel (25%)
The NBA All-Star Game’s reserves will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 1 by NBC/Peacock before the premiere of “Sunday Night Basketball,” a doubleheader with the New York Knicks hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (7 p.m. ET) and the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the Denver Nuggets (9:30 p.m. ET).
Seven players from each conference will be named as reserves and the selections will be made by NBA coaches without regard to position.
The five players honored as starters from each conference were selected by fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%). The five players with the best score in each conference were named starters. The formula to determine a player’s score is (Fan Rank * 2 + Player Rank + Media Rank)/4.
Fan votes served as the tiebreaker for players in a conference with the same score.
After all votes were tallied, players were ranked in each conference within each of the three voting groups. Each player’s score was calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes.
The All-Star Game will feature a new format in 2026 in which two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players (known as the World team) will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games. The three teams will each have a minimum of eight players.
This year, the All-Stars will be selected without regard to position. The process for assigning players to the two U.S. teams will be determined at a later date.