  • Putin hits back at Trump: U.S. sanctions are ‘unfriendly act’

    06:44

  • Bannon says Trump is ‘gonna be president’ for third term despite 22nd amendment

    11:49

  • Letitia James: Justice System has been weaponized

    10:48

  • Charges against Letitia James ‘will not hold up in a court of law’: Michigan AG Nessel

    08:05

  • If Trump had released his tax returns, so much would have changed: Analyst

    06:24

  • At least 25 states plan to cut off food aid benefits as shutdown continues

    11:38

  • Hegseth’s ‘chaos, discombobulation, incompetence’ starting to pile up: Veteran Paul Rieckhoff

    06:11

  • Prosecutor doesn’t believe case against Sen. Adam Schiff is strong enough

    03:20

  • Admin announces new sanctions on Russian oil as Trump questions peace progress

    04:42

  • Furloughed federal worker described impact of shutdown: ‘It gets harder every day’

    03:44

  • ‘Living on another planet’: Fmr. Senator slams Trump seeking millions from DOJ as many struggle

    07:02

  • Trump’s new election integrity team includes 2020 deniers

    11:20

    Majority of Americans say inflation is critical a issue. U.S. economy is headed in wrong direction

    04:07

    White House ballroom is ‘perfect metaphor’ for Trump trying to ‘bulldoze’ political foes: Lemire

    11:17

  • White House official: ‘Highly likely’ Ingrassia’s nomination will be pulled

    11:46

  • TSA agents and air traffic controllers work without pay to protect U.S. air tra

    03:49

  • Vance in Israel to address fragile ceasefire deal in Gaza

    04:30

  • U.S. attorney Lindsey Halligan sent journalist texts about Letitia James indictment: Lawfare

    10:26

  • U.S. appeals court allows Trump to send National Guard to Portland

    04:53

  • Colombia recalls ambassador from U.S. amid Petro’s escalating feud with Trump

    04:14

While big banks say the economy is resilient, nearly two-thirds of Americans say the economy is headed in the wrong direction, according to PRRI polling. So what is the reason for the stark divide? Co-founder and Director of Economic Policy at Veda Partners Henrietta Treyz joins Katy Tur to explain.Oct. 22, 2025

