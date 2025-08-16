The first legs of the MTN8 semi-finals take place this Saturday, August 16, with Orlando Pirates hosting Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium at 3pm CAT, and Stellenbosch face Sekhukhune United at 6pm.

The MTN8 – a cup tournament featuring the top eight teams in the previous season’s Betway Premiership – are the only round in the tournament in which ties are played over two legs as opposed to one.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Date: Saturday, August 16 at 3:00 PM CAT (1 PM GMT, 9 AM ET)

Venue: Orlando Stadium

A fortnight can easily feel like a long time in football. Two weeks ago, Orlando Pirates won their MTN8 quarter-final 2-0 over Polokwane City with a convincing performance in head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s first competitive game in charge.

Now, he finds himself under fan pressure after back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants in his first two league games.

Ouaddou has the perfect opportunity to get critics back onside as Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns for the first leg of their mouthwatering MTN8 semi-final clash.

Sundowns breezed into the last four with a 4-0 win over Richards Bay. Their Betway Premiership campaign got off to a slow start with a 1-1 draw to Chippa United, but they followed up with a 2-0 win over AmaZulu.

However, Sundowns have not looked quite as polished as they did at their peak last season. Several players face uncertain futures at the club and the team is coming off the back of a gruelling 2024-25 season, including a CAF Champions League final defeat and FIFA Club World Cup campaign at the end.

Arthur Sales is the in-form player for Sundowns and after fellow Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro Costa starred against Pirates last season, he will be looking to prove once and for all that he has picked up the mantle.

The past three seasons have seen Pirates finish second to Sundowns in the league, but win the MTN8. Both teams will feel as if they have something extra to prove in this encounter.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates last faced each other in March this year, with the Buccaneers winning 2-1 thanks to a Relebohile Mofokeng brace. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Expected lineups:

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Tapelo Xoki | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | RB Tshepo Mashiloane

CM Sipho Mbule | CM Sihle Nduli

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick ‘Tito’ Maswanganyi | RW Oswin Appollis

ST Evidence Makgopa

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Grant Kekana | RB Zuko Mdunyelwa

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena | CM Jayden Adams

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Iqraam Rayners | RW Arthur Sales

Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune United

Date: Saturday, August 16 at 6:00 PM CAT (4 PM GMT, 12 PM ET)

Venue: Danie Craven Stadium

Stellenbosch booked their MTN8 semi-final spot with an exciting 3-2 win over AmaZulu at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium. They will be on their true home soil for the semi-finals as they host Sekhukhune United at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Stellies lost 2-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership opener before a 1-1 draw with Magesi FC.

Sekhukhune are in superb form in both the league and cup. They beat TS Galaxy twice – once in the MTN8 quarter-finals and once in the Premiership – with a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates wedged between those two victories.

However, Eric Tinkler has only beaten Stellenbosch twice out of 11 attempts and one of those wins came on penalties. Both came in February 2020, when he was head coach of Maritzburg United.

Stellies beat Sekhukhune 2-1 in March, shortly after Tinkler’s arrival, and subsequently beat them to third place in the Premiership and CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

Expected lineups:

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Henri Stanic | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

CM Thato Khiba | CM Chumani Butsaka

LW Langelihle Phili | AM André de Jong | RW Sanele Barns

ST Lesiba Nku

Sekhukhune United

GK Renaldo Leaner

LB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Daniel Cardoso | CB Medupi Thokolo | RB Tsepo Matsimbi

CM Siphesihle Mkhize | CM Thabang Monare

LW Keletso Makgalwa | AM Vusimuzi Mncube | RW Ngoanamello Rammala

ST Bradley Grobler