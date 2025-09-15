Sports Mole previews Monday’s Serie A clash between Hellas Verona and Cremonese, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Surprise Serie A pace-setters Cremonese will return to action on Monday, when they visit Hellas Verona at Stadio Bentegodi.

Before the international break, promoted Cremo claimed maximum points from their first two matches, while their hosts have yet to win in the league.

Match preview

After finishing well to retain Serie A status last term, Verona kicked off their seventh consecutive top-flight campaign with a penalty-shootout win in the Coppa Italia and an eventful 1-1 draw against Udinese – but matchday two brought a chastening defeat.

Before heading to Rome, Hellas had lost 12 of their last 17 league meetings with Lazio at Stadio Olimpico, and they were duly beaten once again.

Already two goals down within 10 minutes, Paolo Zanetti‘s side never recovered and ultimately lost 4-0, so they will be glad to get back to home turf.

Having stayed on the road so far, Verona now face the first of three straight fixtures at Stadio Bentegodi – versus Cremonese and Juventus in the league, then regional rivals Venezia in the Coppa Italia.

However, dating back to last term, the Gialloblu have scored only five goals across their last 13 home games, and they need to turn such form around sooner rather than later.

History, at least, will be on their side: in eight previous Serie A meetings with Monday’s visitors, their sole defeat came way back in 1991.

Yet to win a top-flight match at the Bentegodi, Cremonese are now intent on breaking new ground, with recent results suggesting they could even be considered favourites.

Not only did the Lombardy club produce a shock victory over AC Milan at San Siro on the opening matchday, but they backed that feat up with another success last time out.

Becoming the first newly promoted team to win their first two fixtures since 2012, Davide Nicola‘s side defeated Sassuolo in a five-goal thriller at Stadio Zini.

After throwing away a two-goal lead during the second half, substitute Manuel De Luca then stepped up to convert a stoppage-time winner from the spot, as Cremo made it six points from a possible six so far.

Nicola has since bolstered a squad that won promotion from Serie B under Giovanni Stroppa with more signings – most notably English veteran Jamie Vardy – and he is already well set to lead another unlikely quest for survival.

Hellas Verona Serie A form: D L

Hellas Verona form (all competitions): W D L

Cremonese Serie A form: W W

Cremonese form (all competitions): L W W

Team News

Towards the end of a highly active transfer window, Verona brought German defender Armel Bella-Kotchap and Hoffenheim loanee Gift Orban, both of whom can compete for their first start on Monday.

Orban will vie with Giovane and Amine Sarr to feature up front, while previous summer signings Rafik Belghali and Al-Musrati are contenders in midfield.

Only Daniel Mosquera (appendicitis) and injured pair Tomas Suslov and Nicolas Valentini are currently sidelined.

Meanwhile, Cremonese fans will be eagerly awaiting Jamie Vardy’s club debut, but Antonio Sanabria and Franco Vazquez are still set to lead the visitors’ attack.

Fellow forwards Dennis Johnsen and Federico Bonazzoli have been struggling with minor muscular problems, so they may join Vardy and another new striker, Marseille loanee Faris Moumbagna, on the bench.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Nunez, Nelsson, Frese; Cham, Al-Musrati, Serdar, Bradaric; Harroui; Giovane, Sarr

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Zerbin, Collocolo, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella; Vazquez, Sanabria

We say: Hellas Verona 2-2 Cremonese

Both clubs have been busy adding depth to their attack, making some eye-catching signings late in the transfer window.

So, they could share a few goals at Stadio Bentegodi, where the spoils may be equally shared.

