NEED TO KNOW
- Megan Fox and MGK welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, in March 2025, shortly after the couple split
- A source tells PEOPLE the pair have not been together romantically since welcoming their daughter, Saga Blade
- “Whatever they had romantically is done,” the insider says of the former couple who split over a year ago
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may be navigating life as parents to their baby girl, but their romantic relationship appears to be firmly in the past.
A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that Fox, 39, and Kelly, 35 — whose real name is Colson Baker — “haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done.”
“Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting,” the insider adds. “Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter. That’s genuinely her priority.”
In March 2025, the former couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl they named Saga Blade.
“She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️,” Kelly wrote in the caption while announcing the birth of their daughter on Instagram. “3/27/25.”
The Transformers actress is also a mom of three boys: Noah, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9. Fox shares her sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, from whom she split in 2020 after 16 years of an on-and-off relationship. Kelly is also dad to daughter Casie, 16, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.
Although the two are no longer an item, the source says, “There’s nothing serious romantically” in Fox’s life, “but she’s not closed of to it either. If something came along naturally and felt right, she’d be open to it. She’s just not thinking about it or chasing anything.”
Reps for Fox and Kelly did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
As PEOPLE previously reported in October 2025, the Jennifer’s Body star and the “cliché” singer had been acting like a couple again, but they never made things official.
“They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official.”
Another source noted that baby Saga had brought the two closer together.
“Megan’s very happy with how he’s stepped up for both her and the baby,” the insider shared. “While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways.”
“Things are great now. He’s amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”