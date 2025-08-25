On the journey’s penultimate day, travelers will be completely immersed in the Unesco-listed city of Toledo, via tours of the town’s Gothic and Moorish architecture, as well as its cathedral, 10th-Century mosque, and two synagogues. Later that day, another World Heritage Site will be on offer: the Royal Palace of Aranjuez and its gardens, the ornate former hunting lodge of Phillip II, the 16th-century king of Spain. That night, all guests are invited to an end-of-journey gala dinner and send-off party to wrap up the trip on a stylish and festive note. On day seven, the journey completes itself in Madrid, with one final breakfast on board before all passengers disembark by 1:30 p.m.

The glamorous cars date back to the 1930s and are modeled after the British royal family train. Alberto G. Puras/Tren Al Ándalus

What to expect on board the Al Andalus train

Aboard the train, travelers will relax in glamorous train cars dating back to the 1930s, with rich wood paneling and opulent furniture upholstered in velvet and silk.

Travelers should be assured that the fun doesn’t stop when the excursions are done for the day. There are plenty of onboard festivities each night, with guests treated to live music performances, parties in the bar, dancing in the historic ballroom car, and cocktails in the train’s lounge car.

Meals on board are intentional and designed to showcase local Spanish cuisine and regional products like olive oil, sherry wine, and Jabugo ham. In order to allow guests to sleep more soundly, the train does not travel overnight, which means guests are free to leave the train in the evening to explore the nightlife of the town where the train is parked. This also ensures the best views can be enjoyed in the daylight.

When it’s time for bed, travelers will retire to plush surroundings. The suite cars and rooms are modeled after those that were built in France at the turn of the 20th Century and used by members of the British royal family to travel between Calais and the Cote d’Azur. The entry-level Grand Class rooms offer a sofa and lounge chair that are converted into two twin beds at night, while the larger Deluxe Suites are outfitted with a sofa that converts to a queen bed, as well as a fixed lounge chair and table. All rooms have a wardrobe and luggage rack, minibar, ensuite bathroom with a shower, and large windows for watching the Andalusian scenery roll by.

Onboard crew are available for any requests 24 hours a day, and each crew member speaks several languages.

How to book the new journey from Seville

Trains depart Seville on nine dates in 2026: April 5 and 19; May 3 and 17; June 7 and 21; September 6 and 20; and October 4. Fares for the 2026 season start at €6,600 (about $7,690 USD) per person for double occupancy in a Grand Class room.

The fare includes all excursions and scheduled visits; tickets to museums, monuments, and shows; and all meals—including those experienced off the train. Wine, water, soft drinks, mineral water, and coffee are also included with meals. Any drinks consumed outside of meals, as well as crew tips and laundry service are not included, and will attract an extra fee.

The Seville-to-Madrid journey is currently open for booking and tickets can be purchased online on the train’s booking site. The train is operated by Spain’s national rail carrier, Renfe, so fares can also be procured by calling Renfe’s main reservation line at +34 91 255 59 12 or by emailing its luxury tourist trains division.