The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus and an electric bicycle that occurred Friday afternoon in Dover, leaving one teenager dead.

On September 12, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., a school bus was traveling eastbound on West Lebanon Road, approaching the intersection with Royal Grant Way. The bus moved into the right-turn lane to prepare to turn onto Royal Grant Way. At the same time, an electric bicycle was traveling eastbound on a paved sidewalk that runs alongside the right-turn lane. The sidewalk has a posted bicycle stop sign before the Royal Grant Way intersection, requiring cyclists to stop. As the bus began turning onto Royal Grant Way, the e-bike continued through the intersection without stopping at the posted sign and struck the passenger side of the bus.

A 14-year-old male from Dover, Delaware, is believed to have been the passenger on the e-bike at the time of the crash. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The 16-year-old male, believed to have been operating the e-bike, is from Camden, Delaware. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

The bus, affiliated with the Caesar Rodney School District, was driven by a 75-year-old man from Magnolia who was not injured. Twenty-one elementary-school-age students on the bus were also not injured.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while members of the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated and cleared the roadway.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information is asked to contact Master Corporal W. Booth at (302) 698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

